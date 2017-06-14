Masl Announces Coaches and Full Rosters for International Challenge

News Release

ST LOUIS - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced the full rosters and head coaches for MASL International Challenge. The summer exhibition will feature some of the best players in the MASL playing in a USA vs The World format. Coaching the USA will be former Ontario Fury head coach and current Fury President, Bernie Lilavois, while Milwaukee Wave's Giuliano Oliviero will be behind the bench for The World.

The MASL, in cooperation with the St. Louis Ambush, is hosting this summer exhibition match on Friday, June 16th at the Family Arena in St. Charles, MO. The match, scheduled for a 7:35 p.m. CT kickoff, will be the culmination of a week of activity that includes an Ambush Youth Camp, MASL Owners Meetings and the 2017 MASL Player Combine.

The USA squad is headlined by some of the top scorers from the 2016-2017 season, including the MASL MVP Franck Tayou, along with Taylor Bond and Matt Clare.

"I am honored to have been selected and looking forward to being behind the bench one more time in what is shaping up to be a very entertaining game with the players that have been announced for both teams," said Lilavois. "This is another great opportunity to showcase our league, our players and our sport and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The World squad has a very heavy Milwaukee Wave feel, featuring the dynamic duo of Ian Bennett and Max Ferdinand. The final four spots on The World's roster will be filled by players who stand out in the MASL Combine, being held earlier in the day.

Oliviero said, "I am honored to have been selected to coach in this game. Looking at these rosters, this game will surely be an example of how exciting our game can be."

The Milwaukee Wave and St. Louis Ambush will be the most represented teams in the International Challenge, with six players for each team. The Cedar Rapids Rampage are next with four players

