Marysville Releases Season Schedule

Marysville Ca., - The Marysville Gold Sox 61-game schedule - complete with start times - is now official as the club enters its 15th Season and 2nd in the Great West League.

The 61-game slate includes 31 games at Colusa Casino Stadium and is highlighted by Five Feather Falls Brewery Fireworks Nights, Faith night, and HomeRun4Health by R ideout Hospital.

The season will commence with a Fan Fest Rival Game held at Colusa Casino Stadium on May 28th at 5:05PM. The event is free for everyone and opportunity to see the Gold Sox and Yuba City take batting practice and compete in a shortened inter-squad exhibition followed by an autograph meet-and-greet session down on the field.

Gold Sox will play a balanced Great West League schedule, facing Chico, Lincoln, Medford, Portland, and Rival-Yuba City 12 times each. The Gold Sox regular season will kick off with a home matchup against new league member Lincoln Potters on May 30th and will conduct Opening Day at Colusa Casino Stadium on Saturday June 3rd 7:05PM against the Potters

Games that are played Monday-Saturday will begin at 7:05PM and Sunday Evening games will start at 6:05PM. "This is going to a wonderful summer to remember with 61 days of baseball and an opportunity to bring two great cities together with one common love. The Game of Baseball", Said VP/GM Michael Mink.

