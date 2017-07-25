Martinez Leads Kannapolis to Victory in 2-Hitter

News Release

KANNAPOLIS, N.C.- Luis Martinez earned a record-tying 16th career win with the Intimidators while leading a 2-hitter over the Columbia Fireflies, 2-1, on Monday night at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System. Kannapolis (12-19 Second Half, 51-48) limited the Columbia offense to a pair of hits - one in the first and one in the second inning - before allowing the Fireflies just two more base runners over the final seven frames.

Martinez (4-1) bounced back after allowing a run in the first to keep Columbia off the scoreboard over his final five innings of work. The lanky right-hander finished with three strikeouts and three walks while allowing a run on two hits over 6.0 innings. Martinez has now won 16 games in an Intimidators uniform, including stints with Kannapolis in 2015 and 2016, equaling the wins mark set by Brian Miller (2003-04) and matched by Thad Lowry (2014-15).

Ben Wright, Mick VanVossen, and Matt Foster each threw a perfect relief inning working the seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, to close the game. Foster earned the save (6) while the relievers shortened the game to complete the Intimidators' first 2-hitter since June 24 at Columbia.

The Fireflies wasted little time scoring the game's first run. Former Intimidators infielder J.J. Franco, who signed with the Mets and was assigned to the Fireflies last week, led off the game with a walk, and Luis Carpio tripled him in for a 1-0 lead.

Kannapolis leapfrogged Columbia in the bottom of the second inning as the Fireflies committed a pair of errors to aid the Intimidators offense. With one out, Luis Gonzalez walked and stole second base - his first professional swiped bag - and Zach Remillard reached on a fielding error. Evan Skoug, the White Sox seventh round pick in the June 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of TCU, followed with an RBI-single up the middle to score Gonzalez, and Ian Strom's throw home from centerfield sailed wide of the plate, allowing Remillard to take third. One batter later, Mitch Roman gave Kannapolis the lead, 2-1, when he cashed Remillard with a sac-fly to centerfield for the second out of the inning.

Fireflies starter Chase Ingram (1-1) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings of work. Ingram worked two batters into the fifth inning - walking one and plunking another - before reliever Joseph Zanghi took over and stranded the men on base to close the inning. Zanghi worked 3.0 scoreless relief innings, striking out five.

The Intimidators wrap up this 7-game home stand on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Fans can play BINGO throughout the game, presented by Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose & Throat Associates. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

