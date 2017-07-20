Marte Sharp in Volcanoes Win

News Release

Spokane, WA -- Jose Marte pitched five innings and gave up just one run en route to his first win of the season as the Volcanoes took the final game of the series by a score of 3 to 2. The Volcanoes head home tomorrow to play game one of a six game homestand at Volcanoes Stadium.

A night removed from scoring just a single run, the Volcanoes would waste no time getting on the board tonight as an infield single in the first inning from second baseman Orlando Garcia pushed across left fielder Bryce Johnson for the game's first run.

The Indians would match the Volcanoes in the bottom half of the inning with a run of their own. With nobody on and two away, starting pitcher Jose Marte, who came into the game with 19 walks in just 17 innings on the year, issued a two out walk to right fielder Chad Smith . On the next pitch, catcher Melvin Novoa yanked one into the left field corner to score Smith, tying the game.

The teams continued to trade runs in the top of the second when designated hitter Michael Sexton walked to start the inning and came around to score on a single to center by third baseman Kevin Rivera . Rivera advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw by starting pitcher Alex Speas, which set up a sac fly by center fielder Malique Ziegler, giving the Volcanoes a 3 to 1 lead.

Speas went on to walk two more batters in the inning before Indians manager Matt Hagen decided he had seen enough. In for Speas was right hander Ismel Lopez, who quickly retired the only batter he faced in the frame to limit the damage.

Marte turned out one of his best outings of the season on the night as he gave up just three hits and one earned run over five innings. Perhaps most encouraging was Marte's ability to command the zone as the right hander walked just one batter and only had three 3-ball counts on the night while throwing strikes with 45 of his 64 pitches. Marte recorded first pitch strikes on 13 of the 18 batters he faced and left the game with a 3 to 1 lead.

The Volcanoes bullpen picked up right where Marte left off tonight as Aaron Phillips, Connor Kaden, and Garrett Cave combined to give up just one over four innings while striking out nine to secure the win. Salem-Keizer relievers have now given up just one earned run over their last fourteen innings.

Second baseman Orlando Garcia led the charge offensively for the Volcanoes tonight with two hits and a RBI and also reached via catcher's interference in the 7th. The Texas Tech product has now hit safely in 14 of his first 16 professional games and is leading the team with a .995 OPS.

While the Volcanoes have been eliminated from clinching a first half playoff berth, their win tonight helps them gain momentum as the All-Star break nears.

The Volcanoes will be back in Keizer tomorrow night for the first game of a five game showdown against the Vancouver Canadians. Right hander Julio Benitez will be on the hill for the Volcanoes against southpaw Zach Logue at 6:35 p.m.

