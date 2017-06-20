Marte Powers Bees Past Tacoma

News Release

Jefry Marte belted two home runs to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night.

The Bees were up 4-1 in the third when Marte led off the inning with an opposite field home run to right field. He hit his second roundtripper leading off the eighth inning to give Salt Lake a three run advantage, as Marte becomes the second Salt Lake player to hit two homers in a game this season.

The game was tied 1-1 in the second when Seattle pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who was on a rehab assignment, issued a base on balls to Carlos Perez, gave up an infield single to Cesar Puello and walked Dustin Ackley to load the bases with no outs. Rey Navarro lined an 0-2 pitch to left for a two run single to put the Bees ahead to stay. They would add one more run in the second on an error.

Manny Banuelos (4-4), who was the second pitcher of the game for Salt Lake, picked up the win, while Damien Magnifico worked a scoreless ninth to earn his third save. Angels reliever Huston Street pitched one and one-third scoreless innings in a rehab assignment. Drew Gagnon, who started the game for the Bees, went three innings and gave up just one run on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk, as Salt Lake has won two of the first three games of the series.

