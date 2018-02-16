Marlies Face Senators on Friday Night
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies will hit the road in search of an eighth straight victory on Friday, when they take on the Belleville Senators.
Heading into their 50th game of the season, the Marlies lead the North Division with a record of 37-11-0-1. Against divisional opponents this season, the Marlies are 27-6-0-0 and have won five of six against the Senators.
Belleville holds a 20-28-1-3 record this season and have lost three straight games.
The two sides met most recently last Friday in a 7-4 win for the Marlies with Mason Marchment and Miro Aaltonen each scoring a pair of goals.
Andreas Johnsson had three assists in that game and currently leads the Marlies with eight points (3G, 5A) in six games against the Senators. Kerby Rychel and Chris Mueller each have seven points (2G, 5A) in the meetings against Belleville so far and will look to continue building on that momentum tonight.
Johnsson leads the team in scoring overall with 22 goals and 42 points on the season.
At the other end, Francis Perron and Max Reinhart each have three points against the Marlies, leading the Senators in that stat.
Max McCormick leads the Senators in scoring with 27 points (8G, 19A) this season.
Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:00 and fans can tune in on AHL Live and Marlies Radio.
