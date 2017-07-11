Marksmen Sign Drobot

News Release

Fayetteville, N.C- The Fayetteville Marksmen have re-signed Brad Drobot to a standard SPHL contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old native of Calgary, Alberta completed his third season of professional hockey last season in Fayetteville. The 2016-17 campaign saw career-highs for Drobot, who amassed five goals and seven assists among 51 games. The fan-favorite also eclipsed his Penalty in Minutes total, registering 126 PIM last season.

Since turning pro, Drobot has appeared in 133 contests, all of which have been in Fayetteville. In those games, he has notched nine goals and 11 assists while adding 344 PIM.

Prior to joining Fayetteville in the 2014-15 season, Drobot skated in 149 games for the Calgary Royals of the Alberta Junior Hockey League- where he totaled 624 PIM in his three seasons with the team (2007-2010). Following his time with the Royals, Drobot began his college career with the South Alberta Institute of Technology Trojans (2010-2014). During those four seasons, Drobot appeared in 97 games, totaling 14 goals, 16 assists and 447 PIM.

