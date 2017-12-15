Marksmen Complete Two-For-One Deal, Add Rookie Forward

News Release

Fayetteville, N.C- The Fayetteville Marksmen have dealt Shane Bennett and Cody Walsh to the Mississippi RiverKings, in exchange for rookie forward Jamie Hill.

A native of Glassboro, New Jersey, Hill joins the Marksmen for his rookie season of professional hockey. The 5-foot-9, 174-pound forward began the season with the Macon Mayhem, skating in three games, registering no points, before joining the RiverKings. In 10 games with Mississippi, Hill recorded three points (1goal, 2assists), grabbing his first pro goal on November 3, 2017, in his first game against the Mayhem.

Prior to turning pro, Hill suited up for the University of New Hampshire, completing four seasons with the Wildcats and scoring 20 points (9goals, 11assists) in that time.

