Marksmen Add Trio Ahead of Training Camp

Fayetteville, N.C- The Fayetteville Marksmen announced the signings of forwards Dalton Jay, Jiri Pestuka, and Kyle McNeil, the team announced on Thursday.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Jay comes to the Marksmen for his second season of professional hockey, after spending last season with the Danbury Titans of the FHL. In 56 games with the Titans, the 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward notched 31 goals and 39 assists to cap off his 70-point rookie campaign.

Prior to beginning his pro career, Jay spent four successful seasons with Westfield State University of the NCAA. In his four seasons with the Owls, Jay appeared in 106 games, scoring 93-points (53goals, 40assists) in that time. After his senior season, Jay skated in four contests with the Fayetteville FireAntz and two with the Louisiana IceGators.

Pestuka comes to Fayetteville for his third season of professional hockey. The 23-year-old has appeared in three SPHL games, all during the 2016/17 season with the Mississippi RiverKings. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound native of Prostejov, Czech Republic has spent most of his career with the Berlin River Drivers of the FHL. In 93 games with the River Drivers, Pestuka has tallied 101-points (45goals, 56assists).

Before joining the professional ranks, Pestuka spent two seasons in the Western States Hockey League with the El Paso Rhinos. In two seasons with the Rhinos (2013-15), the offensive-minded forward deposited 53 goals and 43 assists, averaging almost two points per game. McNeil joins the Marksmen after spending last season with the Knoxville Ice Bears, where he scored 21 points (14goals, 7assists) in 42 games of action.

The eight- year pro returns to Fayetteville, where he spent the first four seasons of his professional career (2011-2015), including a career-high 135 PIM campaign during his rookie season.

McNeil also skated for the Huntsville Havoc during the 2015/16 season. During that season, the native of Cambridge, Ontario turned in his best statistical campaign with a 29-point (16goals, 13assists) performance.

Before becoming a rookie with Fayetteville for the 2011/12 season, McNeil turned in a successful Junior career that spanned six years (2006-2011), including 117 games played in the Quebec Major Junior League with three different teams.

