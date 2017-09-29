Marksmen Add Experience with Two-For-One Trade

News Release

Fayetteville, N.C- The Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday announced the acquisition of center Massimo Lammachia and the rights to defensemen Brad Bourke from the Pensacola Ice Flyers, in exchange for the rights to goalie Sean Bonar.

"Our decision to move Sean was not easy, nor was it taken lightly," Head Coach Nick Mazzolini said. "He was a big reason why the team had success on the ice last season. By us acquiring offensive fire power, both up front and on our blue line, we feel we are a more well-rounded team."

"We are very excited to bring two high-caliber players to our roster," added Director of Hockey Operation, Ryan Cruthers. "We felt it was important to add high-end talent up front and to our group of defensemen and making this trade did that for us. We are expecting Lammachia and Bourke to be instrumental pieces on the ice and in our locker room."

A native of Vaughan, Ontario, Lammachia comes to the Marksmen for his third season of professional hockey. After beginning last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Lammachia was traded to the Ice Flyers for their post-season push. In 15 games with the Ice Flyers, the 5-foot-8, 161 pound center tallied 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists), while adding three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in four playoff games.

In all, Lammachia appeared in 56 games between the two teams, depositing 16 goals and 31 assists.

During the 2015/16 season, the then-rookie appeared in 18 ECHL contest with the Manchester Monarchs (2) and the Wheeling Nailers (16), and joined the Louisiana IceGators for eight games.

Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old skated for the Brown University Bears from 2011-2015, appearing in 113 games and scoring 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists), during his tenure.

Bourke is entering his third season of professional hockey, after spending the 2016/17 campaign with the Evansville Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers. The native of Onoway, Alberta skated in 61 games between the two teams and totaled 31 points (7 goals, 24 assists) from his blue line position.

The previous season, the 28-year-old began his rookie campaign with Fayetteville, totaling one assists in three games before joining the IceGators. With Louisiana, Bourke notched five goals and 11 assists in 35 games of action.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 181 pound blueliner suited up for the University of Alberta- Augustana, completing five successful seasons (2010-2015) with the Vikings. In all, Bourke appeared in 140 games, scoring 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists) during that time.

"Massimo and Brad bring experience and success to a training camp that is light on returners and in need of more proven talent. We believe that our current roster is full of potential and will only be enhanced by the addition of these two fine hockey players," added Mazzolini.

Suite seats, suite eats. Fans can attend the seven-best games of the season in our Fox Hole Suite, and receive All-You-Can-Eat hotdogs, popcorn, chips, soda, and water! More information is available at: http://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/all-you-can-eat-package/ All-You-Can-Eat Package - Fayetteville Marksmen marksmenhockey.com Select one or both plans and get All-You-Can-Eat hot dogs, chips, popcorn, soda and water to 7 of our best games in our new Fox Hole suite. The Fox Hole is located on ...

BE SOCIAL: Follow the Marksmen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and information surrounding the team. Search and follow "Marksmen Hockey" for behind-the-scenes content, player and coach's interviews, and much more!

The Fayetteville Marksmen are owned and operated by Union Pro Hockey Group and play their home games at Crown Coliseum. The Marksmen are a committed community asset, designed to provide premium entertainment to families and individuals in Cumberland County and surrounding areas.

