Mariners to Announce Head Coach at Saturday's Alumni Game

February 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





The Mariners are excited to announce a head coach will be named at Saturday's Flyers vs. Bruins alumni game presented by Cross Insurance. The new head coach for the Mariners will also take the ice with the Flyers Alumni team for the game. Don't miss out on being the first to hear this exciting announcement!

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

LAST DAY TO PURCHASE VIP TICKETS!

Want the chance to rub elbows with former NHL players like Terry O'Reilly, Rick Middleton, Danny Briere, Eric Lindros and Brad Marsh? Now you can! Get your Alumni Game VIP tickets today!

VIP tickets are $75 and are an additional purchase to the alumni game tickets.

LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN! DON'T MISS OUT!

The VIP experience will take place February 17 12:30-1:45 pm.

Alumni game puck drops at 3:00 pm

This is an add-on experience. You must have a ticket to the alumni game as well as a VIP ticket before you will receive entrance into the event.

JERSEY AUCTION AND RAFFLE ADDED TO ALUMNI GAME

Fans attending Saturday's alumni game will have two chances to walk away with a jersey from our alumni game players. Purchase your raffle ticket for the chance to win a jersey at the raffle table located near the merchandise area. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10. Join Mariners staff in the merchandise area in the 2nd intermission for a live jersey auction. 7 jerseys will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

ALUMNI GAME BOOK DRIVE

The Mariners are proud to announce an added element to the Flyers vs Bruins alumni game presented by Cross Insurance. Fans are encouraged to bring a new children's book to donate. All books will be delivered by Mariners VP of Hockey Operations Danny Briere to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

