Marcus Semien to Make Rehab Appearance in Stockton

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports and Oakland Athletics have confirmed that shortstop Marcus Semien will make a Major League rehabilitation appearance in Stockton Friday night, June 23rd, versus the Modesto Nuts beginning at 7:10PM.

Semien is expected to play for the Ports after being placed on the disabled list back on April 16th due to what was originally diagnosed as a right wrist contusion that ended up requiring surgery to repair a fracture. Semien's surgery was successful, making him eligible to come off the disabled list effective June 14th, but Semien will see a minor league rehab stint to help determine an actual timetable for his big league return.

The shortstop came over to the Oakland Athletics in a trade with the Chicago White Sox back in 2014. Last season, Semien played in 159 games for the Athletics, while also being named the 2016 Oakland Athletics Heart and Hustle Award winner, honored by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

The Ports open up a short four game homestand packed with promotions starting tonight versus the Modesto Nuts at 7:10PM. Tonight is Dollar Beer Night and a cap giveaway to the first 500 fans in attendance. Friday is Prostate Cancer Awareness Night and a foam finger giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Join the Ports on Saturday for Prom Night at Banner Island Ballpark with post-game fireworks, and Sunday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Ports themed beach towel.

In addition, tickets for the Ports' Independence Day Celebration game on July 3rd are now currently on sale online at stocktonports.com, by calling the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900, or by visiting the Box Office. In anticipation of a sellout, the Ports are encouraging fans to buy tickets online prior to the event date.

