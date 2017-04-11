Marauders Win in 14 for 6-0 Start

News Release

Bradenton, FL - The Marauders (6-0) outlasted the St. Lucie Mets (2-4) in 14 innings to stay perfect on the year. In a game that featured three position players on the mound, INF Trace Tam Sing proved to be the best of them by recording the save with a perfect 14th that included a strikeout. 2B Mitchell Tolman launched a two-run home run off infielder Nick Sergakis in the top of the 14th to break a 5-5 tie. The Mets forced extras with a three-run home run from Dale Burdick off RHP Bret Helton in the bottom of the eighth in- ning. LHP Jake Brentz earned the win with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts. Starter RHP Dario Alvarez did not allow an earned run in six strong innings. UP NEXT: The Marauders wrap up the series in Port St. Lucie...First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.... RHP Pedro Vasquez will make his second start for the Marauders... Live streaming audio will be available online at www.BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio, and the MiLB First Pitch App. WIN: Jake Brentz (1-0) LOSS: Nick Sergakis (0-1) SAVE: Trace Tam Sing (1) HR: Kevin Krause (BRD, 3); Mitchell Tol- man (BRD, 1); Dale Burdick (STL, 2) ATTENDANCE: 1,414 TIME OF GAME: 4:09 NOTES: The game began at 6:323p.m. partly cloudy skies, 77 degrees, wind blowing 7 mph from L to R...Six straight wins to start the season is a new franchise record for the marauders...Trace Tam Sing is a position player...

TOP PERFORMERS BRD: Dario Agrazal...6.0 IP (W), 2 R, 0 ER...Kevin Krause...HR, BB; Mitchell Tolman...1-for-6, 2R HR

