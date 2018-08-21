Marauders Walk off Stone Crabs 3-2

BRADENTON, Fla. - Bligh Madris' solo home run in the bottom of the ninth led the Bradenton Marauders to a 3-2 walk-off win over the Stone Crabs Tuesday at LECOM Park.

The Stone Crabs (67-56, 33-23) led 2-0 after six, but let the advantage get away.

Charlotte jumped in front in the top of the first on a walk and a Rene Pinto RBI double down the third base line.

Still leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Pinto and Jake Fraley both started the inning with singles. With one out, Tristan Gray lined a base hit to right to score Pinto and make it 2-0.

With the same score in the bottom of the seventh, Bradenton (54-65, 19-35) designated hitter Hunter Owen lined a double to the left field corner to start the inning. After Madris singled him to third, Phoenix Sanders committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, allowing Owen to score and make it 2-1. The next batter was Jason Delay, who tripled to right center to tie the game at two. Sanders and Ivan Pelaez (6-3) combined to retire the next three batters and keep the game tied.

In a 2-2 game in the bottom of the ninth, Madris connected on the line drive home run to right to end it.

Pinto reached base four times in the loss, while Charlotte starter Vidal Nuno turned in three scoreless innings while fanning four.

The Stone Crabs will look to even the series with Bradenton at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Brian Shaffer (1-1, 3.48) makes the start for Charlotte against Pedro Vasquez (0-2, 7.56) of the Marauders. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

