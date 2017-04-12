Marauders Outlast Mets 7-5 in 14 Innings

News Release

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.- A thrilling game between the Bradenton Marauders and St. Lucie Mets came down to a battle of position players on the mound. In the end, the Marauders survived for a 7-5 win on Tuesday at First Data Field.

Both teams exhausted their pitchers over the final two innings. For the Mets, outfielder Jeff Diehl was able to pitched a scoreless top of the 13th, stranding a runner at third base.

Utility man Nick Sergakis came in from left field to pitch the 14th. He surrendered a single, then a two-run homer to Mitchell Tolman before retiring the final three batters in order. Tolman's two-run shot made it 7-5 Bradenton.

The Marauders used infielder Trace Tam Sing in the bottom of the 14th and he retired the side in order to end the game and earn the save.

The Marauders looked like they were on their way to an easy win with a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning, but Dale Burdick launched a game-tying three run homer.

The Mets didn't put together much on offense after Burdick's home run. Wuilmer Becerra doubled with two outs in the 10th but was stranded on second. Diehl walked with two outs in the 12th, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. However, John Mora struck out to end the threat.

The Mets used eight total pitchers. Starter Chase Ingram pitched four innings. Kevin Canelon pitched the next three. Tyler Bashlor tossed a perfect eighth. Alex Palsha avoided giving up a run in the ninth and 10th. Justin Brantley got out of trouble in the 11th. Craig Missigman, who pitched Monday, worked around an error in the 12th.

After that the Mets were forced to use position players Diehl and Sergakis.

New York Mets outfielder Juan Lagares made another rehab start. He played the first nine innings in center field and went 1-4 with a double and two runs.

The Mets (2-4) and Marauders (6-0) conclude their three-game series at First Data Field on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

