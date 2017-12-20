Manitoba\\"s Michael Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

MANITOBA MOOSE GOALTENDER MICHAEL HUTCHINSON NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.. The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 17, 2017.

Hutchinson stopped 66 of the 68 shots he faced in two starts for the Moose last week, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .971 save percentage.

With Hutchinson between the pipes, Manitoba headed to Ricoh Coliseum for a two-game weekend set with Toronto and promptly unseated the Marlies at the top of the AHL's overall standings. On Saturday, Hutchinson made 39 saves and was named the game's first star, shutting out Toronto into the final minute of the contest en route to a 2-1 victory. Then on Sunday, Hutchinson stopped 27 of 28 shots as Manitoba claimed a 5-1 decision, extending its points streak to 14 games (13-0-0-1) and moving past the Marlies for the best record in the AHL.

An eighth-year pro in his fifth season in the Winnipeg Jets organization, Hutchinson has made 14 appearances in net for Manitoba this season and has a record of 11-1-2, leading the AHL with a .950 save percentage and ranking second with a 1.71 goals-against average. Originally drafted by Boston in 2008, Hutchinson had spent the previous three seasons in the NHL with the Jets and has a record of 41-38-11 with a 2.63 GAA, a .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 99 career NHL games. The 27-year-old native of Barrie, Ont., is 67-43-8 (2.41, .921) with 11 shutouts in 125 regular-season AHL games with Manitoba, St. John's and Providence, and he reached the Calder Cup Finals with the IceCaps in 2014.

In recognition of his achievement, Hutchinson will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

