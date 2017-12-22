Manitoba Upends San Antonio 7-2

News Release

Forward Rocco Grimaldi Records 10th Goal of the Season

WINNIPEG, Man. - Seven different players recorded a goal for the Manitoba Moose (22-5-1-2) as they defeated the San Antonio Rampage (16-11-2-0) 7-2 on Thursday at the Bell MTS Place.

Trent Vogelhuber opened the scoring for the Silver and Black 3:22 into the first period when he finished a centering pass from Brendan Ranford. Manitoba tied the game at 7:46 when Mason Appleton fired a shot past netminder Ville Husso for his 10th goal of the season.

The Moose opened a four-goal second period with a power-play goal at the 3:02 mark when Sami Niku hit a slap shot from the left point. Jack Roslovic extended the lead for Manitoba at 11:34 with a backdoor goal, finishing a cross-ice pass from Appleton. Nic Petan gave the Moose a 4-1 advantage 14:08 into the period when he fired a one timer from the right circle past Husso. Manitoba capped off the middle frame with a shorthanded goal from Patrice Cormier with 10 seconds remaining in the stanza.

Rocco Grimaldi cut into the lead 1:47 into the final stanza when he sent a wrister past Manitoba goaltender Michael Hutchinson. The Moose extended their lead back to four at 3:38 when Michael Spacek's pass attempt deflected off a Rampage player and into the net. Mike Sgarbossa added to Manitoba's lead 12 seconds later when he finished a backdoor pass from JC Lipon, sealing a 7-2 victory for the Moose.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Greer-Toninato-St. Amant Butler-Siemens Husso

Agozzino-Belzile-Grimaldi Bigras-Mironov Martin

Ranford-Girard-Vogelhuber Warsofsky-Geertsen

Nantel-Musil-Joly

Up Next

The Silver and Black return to the ice for a rematch against the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Bell MTS Place. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59.

In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

