Manitoba Tops Cleveland 4-2
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (32-11-3-3) started out a two-game set against the Cleveland Monsters (14-25-4-3) on Friday night. Offence was tough to come by in the opening 20 minutes with the teams combining for just 14 shots on goal. The lone goal of the period came off the stick of Alex Broadhurst, who finished a give-and-go with his brother, Terry, to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Jamie Phillips helped the Moose keep the deficit at one, making a pair of key stops on a late-period penalty kill.
The second period opened with the Monsters controlling the play. The home side posted the first eight shots of the frame, but Phillips was equal to the task and kept the Moose within striking distance. Manitoba rewarded its goaltender at 8:30 of the period when Francis Beauvillier found Sami Niku in the slot, and the Finnish defender snapped a shot just inside the post. After the Moose were unable to capitalize on a power play, Beauvillier created another goal by stealing the puck from goaltender Jonas Korpisalo and setting up Darren Kramer at the 13:03 mark. Just 1:30 later, JC Lipon sent Chase De Leo in alone and De Leo went five-hole to give the Moose a 3-1 lead after two periods.
Cleveland pushed the pace in the third, pressing to get back into the contest. The Monsters outshot the Moose 12-4 in the final frame and pulled within one at 6:49 of the period on a power play goal from Carter Camper. That was as close as they would come as Jamie Phillips finished the night with 31 saves to hold back the Monsters. Cam Maclise added an empty netter in the final two minutes to secure the 4-2 victory.
Quick Hits
Francis Beauvillier recorded his first multi-point (2A) game of the season.
Sami Niku is the fourth AHL defencemen to reach 10 goals this season.
Attendance was announced at 11,577.
What's Next?
The Moose put the finishing touches on their six-game road swing on Sunday against Cleveland. Head to moosehockey.com/listenlive or the Manitoba Moose App for the 2 p.m. (CT) puck drop.
