Manitoba Shut Down Cleveland

News Release

The Manitoba Moose (29-37-5-5) and Cleveland Monsters (39-29-4-4) put the wraps on the 2016-17 regular season at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night. The first period didn't include any scoring with Eric Comrie making eight saves and Anton Forsberg stopping 10 shots. The first frame of the teams' eighth meeting of the year did include some nastiness as the clubs combined for 32 penalty minutes. Patrice Cormier and Ryan Craig squared off with Peter Stoykewych and Zac Dalpe following suit a few minutes later.

The rough stuff continued into the second period with the teams mixing it up again. The exchange left the Moose down five-on-three to open a five-minute major. A quick penalty negated the Cleveland two-man advantage and the penalty kill took care of the rest. Comrie made a pair of key saves, the second quieting the Monsters' faithful. With time winding down in the period, the Moose went to a powerplay of their own with the time carrying into a scoreless third period.

Manitoba didn't waste the opportunity as Kyle Connor picked up a Jack Roslovic pass to the side of the net and flicked it over Forsberg's shoulder to open the scoring just 14 seconds into the frame. The Manitoba penalty kill went to work again late in the third, eliminating a fifth Monsters power play. The Moose had two tries at the empty net at the tail-end of the penalty, but Cleveland came up with a pair of blocks to keep the game in reach. The Moose held on for the 1-0 victory, with Eric Comrie making 30 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Quick Hits

- Jack Roslovic captured the Ultimate Software Leading Scorer Award with 48 points (13G, 35A).

- Kevin Czuczman played his 200th career AHL game and was the only Moose player to appear in all 76 games.

- Kyle Connor's 25th goal of the season ties him for second among AHL rookies.

- Game attendance was announced at 13,221.

What's Next?

The 2017-18 season isn't far away! Be sure to head to moosehockey.com/packages for information on all the different ticketing packages. See you at MTS Centre next season!

