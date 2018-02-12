Manitoba Moose Weekly

February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Tuesday, Feb. 6: Manitoba 2 at Milwaukee 3 SO

The Moose started the week in Milwaukee where the contest would take a shootout to decide the winner. Milwaukee opened the scoring before Patrice Cormier and Buddy Robinson each scored in the second period to put the Moose in front. Frederick Gaudreau got the Admirals even just 28 seconds after Robinson's goal. The teams were held scoreless into the shootout where Milwaukee came out on top.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Manitoba 2 at Grand Rapids 4

Special teams were a factor in the first period in Grand Rapids where the Griffins scored twice on the power play and the Moose tallied once with the man advantage. Grand Rapids made it 3-1 in the second period before Buddy Robinson struck for his second of the game early in the third. A third period push from the Moose came up short as Matt Lorito iced the game into an empty net.

Friday, Feb. 9: Manitoba 4 at Cleveland 2

The Moose gave up the opening goal for the third straight game, but rattled off three unanswered in the second period in Cleveland. Sami Niku, Darren Kramer and Chase De Leo all found the scoresheet in the middle frame. The Monsters got back within one midway through the third, but Cam Maclise's empty net goal sealed the victory.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Manitoba 2 at Cleveland 3 OT

Manitoba got on the board just 2:26 into the game courtesy of Mike Sgarbossa. Cleveland matched the tally with a shorthanded goal under four minutes later. Michael Spacek restored the lead late in the second period, but the Monsters got even with another shorthanded marker. Zac Dalpe scored the overtime winner for Cleveland 32 seconds into the extra frame.

vs. Grand Rapids Thurs., Feb. 15 7 p.m. CT

vs. Grand Rapids Sat., Feb. 17 7 p.m. CT

The Moose return to Bell MTS Place for the first time since Jan. 20 when they face off against the Grand Rapids in a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets for the pair of 7 p.m. games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

27 Mason Appleton 50 16 30 46 45 18

19 Nic Petan* 39 12 29 41 8 18

50 Buddy Robinson 48 21 19 40 39 15

8 Sami Niku 50 10 27 37 22

7

50 Jack Roslovic* 32 15 20 35 8 16

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

39 Michael Hutchinson* 15-2-4

1.95 0.942 1

1 Eric Comrie* 15-7-1

2.55 0.920 1

*On NHL roster

Welcome Home

The Moose return to Bell MTS Place after a stretch that included a three-game road trip, the AHL All-Star Classic and a six-game swing. The nine road games were good to the Moose who picked up 14 of 18 points with a 6-1-1-1 record, winning the first five games. Manitoba hasn't played a home game since Jan. 20. The Moose now play eight straight on home ice, with the first six games being played Feb. 15-25.

Stepping Up

With Michael Hutchinson and Eric Comrie both on the Winnipeg Jets roster, Jamie Phillips was thrust into the starter's role this weekend. The second-year pro turned in a pair of impact performances, stopping 31 of 33 shots in a win on Friday and a career-high 42 stops in an overtime loss on Sunday. Phillips has a 2-1-1 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and 0.934 save percentage in five appearances with the Moose this season.

Veteran Defender

Moose defenceman Cameron Schilling played his 400th career AHL game on Sunday in Cleveland. Schilling made his AHL debut on April 1, 2012 with the Hershey Bears. He went on to play 210 games with Hershey, before moving on to play 113 games in Rockford and 32 with Ontario. The Carmel, Ind. native joined the Moose for the 2017-18 season and is enjoying a career year with 25 points (5G, 20A) and a +38 rating in 45 games. Overall, Schilling has 123 points (31G, 92A) in his 400 AHL games.

Cruising Past 20

Buddy Robinson became the first Moose player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau, scoring his 20th and 21st on Wednesday in Grand Rapids. It's the first time Robinson has notched 20 goals in his career and he sits atop the Moose goal-scoring leader board. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is tied for fifth on the AHL goal list.

Mike Sgarbossa checked in this weekend with three points (1G, 2A) against Cleveland. Sgarbossa started his AHL career with the Monsters, playing 146 games when the team was the affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. The Campbellville, ON product pushed his season total to 30 points (12G, 18A) and is the sixth Moose player to reach the mark this season.

American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2018

