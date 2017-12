Manitoba Moose Weekly

News Release

*Please note: all times are subject to change**

(All times are central)

Thursday, Dec. 28:

5:00 PM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Friday, December 29:

10:00 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Saturday, December 30:

2:00 PM - San Jose Barracuda at Moose - Bell MTS Place (TSN 1290/moosehockey.com)

Sunday, December 31:

2:00 PM - San Jose Barracuda at Moose - Bell MTS Place (moosehockey.com)