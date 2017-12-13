Manitoba Moose Weekly

News Release

CHASING HISTORY: The Moose won three more times this week to push their win streak to nine games. The team also has wins in six straight home games and points in eight in a row at Bell MTS Place.a Those marks put the Moose within a striking distance of multiple franchise records:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Another week and more accolades for Moose players with Nic Petan earning CCM/AHL Player of the Week honours. Petan led the AHL with eight points (2G, 6A) in three games this past week including two three point performances. Petan is sixth on the Moose with 16 points (3G, 13A) in 17 games this season.

STRONG NUMBERS: The Moose improved their goal differential by 17 goals this week after outscoring their opposition by a 19-2 count. The Moose lead the AHL overall with a +38 goal differential having scored the most goals in the league with 90 while surrendering 52 goals, tied for sixth-least in the league. Over their nine-game win streak, the Moose are a +26 goal differential.

WINNING OFF THE ICE: It\'s a busy time of year for the team off the ice. The Moose were at Assiniboine Park Zoo on the weekend for a meet & greet with fans and to present a cheque for the money raised from the auction of last season\'s Polar Bear Jerseys. The team will visit Siloam Mission on Wednesday morning to help prepare and serve breakfast. Back at Bell MTS Place on Saturday, the Moose host their annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Red River Co-op in support of the Christmas Cheer Board.

