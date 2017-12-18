Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule: December 18-23

December 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
MANITOBA MOOSE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
***Please note: all times are subject to change***
(All times are central)
Monday, December 18:
Off day
Tuesday, December 19:
10:00 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Place
Wednesday, December 20:
10:00 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Place
Thursday, Dec. 21:
10:00 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Bell MTS Place
7:00 PM - San Antonio Rampage at Moose - Bell MTS Place (moosehockey.com)
Friday, December 22:
10:00 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Bell MTS Place
7:00 PM - San Antonio Rampage at Moose - Bell MTS Place (moosehockey.com)
Saturday, December 23 - Tuesday, Dec. 27:
Holiday break
Daniel Fink
Manager, Hockey Communications
Manitoba Moose Hockey Club
P: 204.926.5769 C: 204.599.9453
345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 5S6
TNSE.com
