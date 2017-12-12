Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule: December 11-17

Manitoba Moose

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose

News Release

(All times are central)

Monday, December 11:

Off day

Tuesday, December 12:

10:00 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Wednesday, December 13:

10:00 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Thursday, Dec. 14:

Travel day

Friday, December 15:

10:15 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Yardmen Arena (Belleville, ON)

6:00 PM - Moose at Belleville Senators - Yardmen Arena (TSN 1290/moosehockey.com)

Saturday, December 16:

3:00 PM - Moose at Toronto Marlies - Ricoh Coliseum (Toronto, ON) (moosehockey.com)

Sunday, December 17:

3:00 PM - Moose at Toronto Marlies - Ricoh Coliseum (moosehockey.com)

Daniel Fink Manager, Hockey Communications Manitoba Moose Hockey Club

P: 204.926.5769 C: 204.599.9453 345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 5S6 TNSE.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central