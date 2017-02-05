Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule - February 6-12
February 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
MANITOBA MOOSE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
***Please note: all times are subject to change***
(All times are central)
Monday, February 6:
11:00 AM - Moose practice - MTS Iceplex
1:45 PM - Stick to Reading School Visit - Amber Trails Community School (1575 Templeton Ave.)
5:00 PM - Backyard Rink Contest Visit - Contact Daniel Fink for location
Tuesday, February 7:
9:00 AM - Moose practice - MTS Iceplex
Wednesday, February 8:
10:15 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI)
6:00 PM - Moose at Grand Rapids Griffins - Van Andel Arena
Thursday, February 9:
12:00 PM - Moose practice - Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland, OH)
Friday, February 10:
10:15 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Quicken Loans Arena
6:00 PM - Moose at Cleveland Monsters - Quicken Loans Arena
Saturday, February 11:
3:20 PM - Moose practice - Winterhurst Ice Rink (Cleveland, OH)
Sunday, February 12:
2:00 PM - Moose at Cleveland Monsters - Quicken Loans Arena
