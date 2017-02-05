Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule - February 6-12

***Please note: all times are subject to change***

(All times are central)

Monday, February 6:

11:00 AM - Moose practice - MTS Iceplex

1:45 PM - Stick to Reading School Visit - Amber Trails Community School (1575 Templeton Ave.)

5:00 PM - Backyard Rink Contest Visit - Contact Daniel Fink for location

Tuesday, February 7:

9:00 AM - Moose practice - MTS Iceplex

Wednesday, February 8:

10:15 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI)

6:00 PM - Moose at Grand Rapids Griffins - Van Andel Arena

Thursday, February 9:

12:00 PM - Moose practice - Quicken Loans Arena (Cleveland, OH)

Friday, February 10:

10:15 AM - Moose pre-game skate - Quicken Loans Arena

6:00 PM - Moose at Cleveland Monsters - Quicken Loans Arena

Saturday, February 11:

3:20 PM - Moose practice - Winterhurst Ice Rink (Cleveland, OH)

Sunday, February 12:

2:00 PM - Moose at Cleveland Monsters - Quicken Loans Arena

