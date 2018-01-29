Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 29

News Release

Wednesday, Jan. 24: Manitoba 4 at Belleville 1

The Moose scored three times in the opening period on Wednesday on the way to the 4-1 victory. Patrice Cormier racked up three assists while Nic Petan added a goal and an assist. Darren Kramer, Michael Spacek and Mason Appleton took care of the rest of the offence. Eric Comrie turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced in the win.

Friday, Jan. 26: Manitoba 4 at Laval 1

Eric Comrie led the way for the Moose, making 39 saves for his second win of the week. Mason Appleton opened the scoring in the first period before Laval's Daniel Audette and Moose call-up Elgin Pearce traded goals in the second. Michael Spacek and Patrice Cormier put the game away in the third period. Nic Petan tallied three helpers, including a highlight-reel, between-the-legs pass to set up Spacek's goal.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Manitoba 5 at Laval 2

Special teams were the story of Saturday's rematch in Laval. The Moose opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal from Brendan Lemieux early in the first. The Rocket replied with a power play marker before the end of the period. Manitoba regained the lead with a power play goal of its own from Michael Spacek before Mason Apppleton and JC Lipon added even strength tallies. Laval pulled back within two late in the game on another power play goal, but Patrice Cormier removed all doubt with an empty netter.

AHL All-Star Challenge

Monday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. CT

@ Rockford

Friday, Feb. 2

7 p.m. CT

@ Milwaukee

Saturday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. CT

The week kicks off with the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, tune in on Sportsnet starting at 6 p.m. CT. The Moose then get back out on the road for games in Rockford and Milwaukee. Tune into Friday's matchup against the IceHogs can be heard on TSN 1290, with both contests airing online at moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Manitoba Moose App.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

27 Mason Appleton 44 15 26 41 24 16

19 Nic Petan 37 10 29 39 8 16

50 Buddy Robinson 42 18 18 36 35 18

50 Jack Roslovic* 32 15 20 35 8

16

28 Patrice Cormier 43 17 13 30 71 24

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

39 Michael Hutchinson 15-2-4

1.95 0.942 1

1 Eric Comrie* 13-7-1

2.61 0.916 1

*On NHL roster

Click here for full-team statistics

Petan With a Big Week

Forward Nic Petan paced the AHL this week with seven points (1G, 6A) in just three games. Petan started the week posting a goal and an assist in the win against Belleville. His biggest output came on Friday in a three assist evening, that included a highlight reel setup for Michael Spacek. Saturday's outing saw the Delta, BC native pick up another two helpers. All of Petan's helpers this week went down as the primary assists. The third-year pro is now second on the Moose with 39 points (10G, 29A) in 38 games.

Number 29

Recording their 29th win of the season on Friday, the Moose have matched their 76-game win total from 2016-17 in just 44 games. Manitoba is just five points away from matching its point total from last season as well. Looking back on the franchise's history, the Moose have won their 29th game in their 44th game twice before. The 2004-05 and 2008-09 teams both reached 29 wins at the same time. The 2008-09 squad won its 30th game in game number 45 and went on to post the franchise record of 50 wins that season.

Stingy

After surrendering nine goals in the final two games of their home stand, the Moose have clamped down on the road, allowing just four goals in their past three games. Manitoba has allowed the second-fewest goals in the AHL season with 105 against. The Moose didn't allow an even strength goal on their three-game swing through Belleville and Laval. They have allowed just 76 even strength goals on the season, or 1.73 per game.

AHL All-Star Classic

Three players and head coach Pascal Vincent are participating in the AHL All-Star Classic. Mason Appleton, Michael Hutchinson and Cameron Schilling suit up for the Central Division in the AHL's three-on-three challenge this evening (6 p.m. CT, Sportsnet). It's the first trip to the Classic for all four Moose participants. In last night's Skill Competition, Schilling finished second in the Hardest Shot Competition by firing a 102 mph shot, the seventh hardest in the event's history. Hutchinson stopped 14 of 18 shots he faced, while Mason Appleton's groups cleaned up in the Puck Control Relay and Pass and Score events.

Rookie Leaders

The Moose are led offensively by a pair of first-year pros. Mason Appleton leads the club at the all-star break with 41 points (15G, 26A) in 44 games. The Green Bay, Wis. native also sits atop the AHL's rookie scoring list and is tied for fifth in overall league scoring. Sami Niku leads Moose defencemen with 29 points (8G, 21A) in 44 games. Niku also has a seven-point lead among the AHL's rookie defenders and is tied for third among all AHL defencmen.

Moose captain Patrice Cormier finished second in league scoring this week with six points (2G, 4A) in three games. His most prolific performance came on Wednesday in Belleville when he posted a career-high three assists against the Senators. It was Cormier's seconds three-point performance of the season. He followed that performance up by tallying two goals during a pair of games against Laval and adding an assist. Cormier has already surpassed his totals from last season with 30 points (17G, 13A) in 43 games. He's just one goal and three points away from matching his career highs.

