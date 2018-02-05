Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 5

Friday, Feb. 2: Manitoba 4 at Rockford 3 OT

The Moose kicked off a six-game road swing in Rockford on Friday with a thrilling overtime victory. The Moose and IceHogs traded the lead back and forth until Nic Petan scored the winner 1:54 into overtime. Patrice Cormier, Jan Kostalek and Brendan Lemieux provided Manitoba's offence in regulation while Eric Comrie made 37 saves for the win.

Saturday, Feb. 3: Manitoba 5 at Milwaukee 1

After Petan and Emil Pettersson traded goals, the Moose scored four unanswered to capture their fifth straight win. Sami Niku racked up three points (1G, 2A) to lead the way for Manitoba while JC Lipon, Brendan Lemieux and Brody Sutter were the additional Moose goal-scorers. Comrie made 39 saves for his second victory in as many nights.

@ Milwaukee

Tues., Feb. 6

7 p.m. CT

@ Grand Rapids

Wed., Feb. 7

6 p.m. CT

@ Cleveland

Fri., Feb. 9

6 p.m. CT

@ Cleveland

Sun., Feb. 11

2 p.m. CT

The Moose face the Admirals again on Tuesday before heading into Grand Rapids on Wednesday. The road swing closes with a pair of games against Cleveland on the weekend. Wednesday's matchup in Grand Rapids can be heard on TSN 1290 while all games air online at moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Manitoba Moose App.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

27 Mason Appleton 46 16 27 43 26 18

19 Nic Petan 39 12 29 41 8 18

50 Buddy Robinson 44 18 19 37 37 16

50 Jack Roslovic* 32 15 20 35 8

16

8 Sami Niku 46 9 24 33 20 7

# GOALIE RECORD

GAA SV% SO

39 Michael Hutchinson* 15-2-4

1.95 0.942 1

1 Eric Comrie 15-7-1

2.55 0.920 1

*On NHL roster

Keeping it in the Division

With their wins this weekend, the Moose are two games into a stretch of heavy divisional play. Manitoba plays 17 straight games against opponents from the Central Division - just a few games shy of matching the 22 total games the Moose played within their division the entire season before this run of games began. Manitoba holds a 16-5-2-1 record against the Central.

300 Games

Moose forward JC Lipon played his 300th game on Friday in Rockford, recording two shots on goal. Through the first 300 games of his career, Lipon totaled 146 points (48G, 98A) and 579 penalty minutes. Lipon scored a goal in his AHL debut with St. John's on Oct. 4/13 against Providence. In addition to his 300 AHL contests, Lipon has also appeared in nine NHL games with the Jets, tallying one assist.

Back-to-Back Attack

The Moose have found plenty of success in the second game of back-to-back sets, posting a 13-2-1-0 record in those games. Manitoba has outscored the opposition by a 58-31 count in the 16 contests so far this season. The Moose next play on consecutive nights Tuesday and Wednesday against Milwaukee and Grand Rapids.

Working on the Road

Eric Comrie has started four of the last five games for the Moose, all away from Bell MTS Place. The third-year pro has sparkling numbers in those starts with a 4-0-0 record, supported by a 1.49 GAA and a 0.958 SV%. The Moose goaltender has been busy in those contests, facing an average of 36 shots per game. With 49 career wins, Comrie's next victory will move him into sole possession of fifth on the franchise's all-time wins list.

Sami Niku was red hot this past weekend, totaling five points (1G, 4A) in two games. He tallied two assists in Rockford, including a breakaway pass for Nic Petan on the overtime winner. He followed up that performance with his second three-point (1G, 2A) game of the season, and a plus-three rating in Milwaukee. The Haapavesi, Finland native is third among AHL defencemen in scoring with 33 points (9G, 24A) on the season.

