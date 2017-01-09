Manitoba Moose Weekly - January 9

January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





TANEV RECALLED: Brandon Tanev's stint with the Moose lasted just six games. The first year pro was recalled by the Winnipeg Jets Monday morning after posting three points (1G, 2A) in his time with Manitoba. Tanev played the first 35 games of the season with Winnipeg, picking up four points (2G, 2A).

BIG WEEK FOR JACK: Jack Roslovic will rejoin the Moose in Tucson when the team faces off against the Roadrunners Tuesday night. The 19-year old still leads Manitoba despite his last game coming Dec. 14. While he was away from the club, Roslovic captured a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship. The Columbus OH, product picked up two assists in the tournament. Earlier that day, Roslovic learned he will represent the Moose at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross January 29-30 in Allentown, PA.

NEW LEADER: Dan DeSalvo took over the Moose goal-scoring lead with his powerplay goal on Sunday against Iowa. With his ninth tally of the season, DeSalvo also remained tied for second on the Moose in points (17) with Chase De Leo. The goal broke a run of eight straight games without a marker for DeSalvo.

ROAD WARRIORS: Manitoba hits the road for a quick trip to Tucson as a warmup for a swing running Jan. 18 to 28. Some Moose seem right at home in hostile territory. Jack Roslovic and Dan DeSalvo lead Manitoba with 10 points each on the road. Quinton Howden has nine points on the road, and earlier in the season put together a four game road point streak. Between the pipes, Eric Comrie's numbers lead the way on the road. Comrie has a 2.60 GAA and 0.910 SV% away from MTS Centre.

RESCHEDULED: The Moose face the Tucson Roadrunners Tuesday night in a rescheduled game. Originally, the Moose were supposed to be in the midst of an eight game home stand, but when their game on Nov. 19 was postponed, the contest was rescheduled for Jan. 10.

MOOSE BATTLE THROUGH BUSY WEEK AT HOME The Moose faced a hectic schedule at MTS Centre this week, playing four games in six days. The run closed out a six game home stand for the Moose. (Photo: Jonathan Kozub) Tuesday, Jan. 3: Toronto 1 at Manitoba 2 Ondrej Pavelec earned first star honours with a 34 save performance to help the Moose to a 2-1 victory. All the offence came in the second period with Chase De Leo opening the scoring before Colin Smith tied the game seconds later. Jimmy Lodge provided the game-winner midway through the frame with a powerplay goal. Wednesday, Jan. 4: Toronto 4 at Manitoba 3 The Marlies responded the following evening with three unanswered goals after De Leo and Scott Glennie had put the Moose up 2-1. Scott Kosmachuk cut the Toronto lead to 4-3 with 10 minutes to go, but Manitoba couldn't find a tying marker. Saturday, Jan. 7: Iowa 4 at Manitoba 2 JC Lipon and Peter Stoykewych scored in the second period to put the Moose ahead 2-1, but Alex Tuch responded in the frame to send the game to the third tied 2-2. Zach Mitchell gave the Wild the lead and Mike Reilly sealed the game with an empty netter. Sunday, Jan. 8: Iowa 3 at Manitoba 1 It took 35 minutes for one of the teams to get on the board. The Moose broke the deadlock late in the second period, courtesy of a Dan DeSalvo powerplay goal. The Wild tied things up 28 seconds into the third period and Pat Cannone provided Iowa with the game winner. at Tucson Roadrunners, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:05 p.m. CT) vs. Chicago Wolves, Friday, Jan. 13 (7 p.m. CT) vs. Chicago Wolves, Sunday, Jan. 15 (2 p.m. CT) The Moose make a quick jaunt down to Tucson for a mid-week game against the Roadrunners. Catch all the action on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive. Manitoba returns home on the weekend for a pair of matchups against the Chicago Wolves. Sunday's contest is Firefighter Appreciation Day as the Moose don special edition red jerseys in support of our province's firefighters. The jerseys will be auctioned to raise funds for the Manitoba Fallen Firefighter Foundation. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

