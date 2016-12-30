Manitoba Moose Weekly - January 2

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Scott Kosmachuk found his way onto the scoresheet following the Christmas break. The Toronto, ON product picked up an assist on Kevin Czuczman's second period goal on Friday. He tallied one of his own, a powerplay goal, on Sunday to ice the contest. Kosmachuk is tied for the Moose lead with three powerplay goals on the year.

OPPONENT

Date

GOALS

ASSISTS

POINTS

CHA @ MB

Dec. 30, 2016

0

1

1

CHA @ MB

Jan. 1, 2017

1

0

1

# PLAYER GP G A PTS

50 Jack Roslovic 25 8 11 19

21 Quinton Howden 26 7 9 16

39 Dan DeSalvo 20 8 7 15

27 Kevin Czuczman 30 5 9 14

19 Chase De Leo 26 6 8 14

# GOALIE W-L-OTL GAA SV%

1 Eric Comrie 7-8-3 2.81 0.909

31 Ondrej Pavelec 6-4-2 3.00 0.910

TANEV JUMPS IN:

After going pointless in his Moose debut on Friday, Brandon Tanev made his mark on Sunday's affair. Re-assigned to the Moose earlier in the week, Tanev picked up an assist in the first period and scored in the second, AHL firsts in both situations. Prior to joining the Moose, Tanev registered four points (2G, 2A) in 35 games with the Winnipeg Jets.

CAPTAIN CONTRIBUTES:

Patrice Cormier has points in three of his last four games with four points (2G, 2A) over that stretch. The Moose captain has eight points (5G, 3A) on the year and is tied for fifth on the team in goals. Cormier needs just two more games to play his 300th in the AHL.

HELPING OUT:

Jimmy Lodge continues to build on his productive second pro season. Lodge is on a career high three game assist-streak entering the week's action and has points in four of his last five games. The Downingtown, PA native set another career-high last game, surpassing his 2015-16, 44-game, mark of 30 shots on goal. Lodge has 32 shots in 26 games this season.

GLENNIE PLAYS GAME 250:

Scott Glennie played his 250th AHL game on Friday. The Winnipeg, MB native made his AHL debut April 6, 2011 with the Texas Stars and played 230 games with Texas before joining the Moose this season. In 250 games, Glennie has 128 points (49G, 79A). This season, the former first rounder has 10 points (3G, 7A) in 21 games.

2016 IN THE BOOKS:

With the 2016 portion of the season in the rear view mirror, it's a chance to look back on the year that was for the Manitoba Moose. The team played 77 games in 2016, posting a record of 29-37-6-5. Chase De Leo led the Moose with 37 points (17G, 20A) in 70 games while Scott Kosmachuk posted 38 points (17G, 16A).

MOOSE START 2017 IN THE WIN COLUMN

The Moose came out of the break earning three of a possible four points against the visiting Charlotte Checkers. They now head into a busy week that has the club playing four games at MTS Centre.

Friday, Dec. 30: Charlotte 3 at Manitoba 2 OT

The final Moose game of 2016 saw Manitoba jump out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Kyle Connor cashed in on a five-on-three powerplay 25 seconds into the frame and Kevin Czuczman added insurance just moments later after the second penalty expired. Charlotte responded with goals nine seconds apart from Jake Chelios and Levko Koper. In overtime, Lucas Wallmark struck to give Charlotte the extra point in a 3-2 Checkers win.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Charlotte 1 at Manitoba 4

Looking to bounce back in their first game of 2017, the Moose took a 1-0 lead in the first off the stick of Patrice Cormier. The second frame saw the Manitoba build on the lead with markers from Brendan Lemieux and Brandon Tanev. The Checkers made it 3-1 five minutes into the third when Andrew Poturalski tallied a powerplay goal, but Scott Kosmachuk replied with a powerplay strike of his own to leave the score at 4-1. Ondrej Pavelec made 26 saves in the win.

vs. Toronto Marlies, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (7 p.m. CT)

vs. Toronto Marlies, Wednesday, Jan. 4 (7 p.m. CT)

vs. Iowa Wild, Saturday, Jan. 7 (7 p.m. CT)

vs. Iowa Wild, Sunday, Jan. 8 (2 p.m. CT)

The Moose hit a busy week at MTS Centre, beginning with a pair of games against the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday and Wednesday. It's the Maple Leafs affiliate's first visit to Winnipeg this season.

Over the weekend, the Moose close out their season series against the Iowa Wild with matchups Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Sunday's game is Beat the Winter Blues Day at MTS Centre. The first 3,000 fans through the doors receive a Manitoba Moose Beach Towel.

