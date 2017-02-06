Manitoba Moose Weekly - February 6

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





# PLAYER GP G A PTS

50 Jack Roslovic 36 9 16 25

39 Dan DeSalvo 35 12 11 23

19 Chase De Leo 38 9 13 22

21 Quinton Howden 41 11 9 20

27 Kevin Czuczman 45 6 13 19

# GOALIE W-L-OTL GAA SV%

1 Eric Comrie 10-14-3 2.74 0.912

30 Jamie Phillips 0-1-0 4.11 0.895

IN THE COMMUNITY:

The Moose will be all through the community today (Monday, Feb. 6).

Following their practice, players will disperse to the 10 winning schools from the Stick to Reading program. Players will read and visit with students. In the evening, players will visit the winning rink from the Backyard Rink Contest to go for a skate. Media interested in attending either/both events should contact Daniel Fink for further information.

AHL DEBUT:

Goaltender Jamie Phillips made his AHL debut Saturday night against the San Jose Barracuda, making 34 saves in 58:20 of action in Manitoba's 5-4 loss to San Jose. In 31 games with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) this season, Phillips is

19-10-0 with a 2.63 GAA, 0.913 SV% and one shutout.

250 FOR STRAIT:

Brian Strait played his 250th AHL game Feb. 3 against the Barracuda. The veteran has 46 points (8G, 38A) in his 250 games to go with a +38 plus/minus rating over his career. A third round pick of Pittsburgh in 2006, Strait has 27 points (6G, 21A) in 182 NHL games for a combined 432 professional games in his career.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR:

Dan DeSalvo has been an important factor in Moose victories since joining the club in November. When the Bowling Green State alum scores a goal, Manitoba holds a record of 6-2-1-0.

DeSalvo leads the Moose with 12 goals on the campaign and has three multi-goal games this season.

MOOSE MAKE QUICK STOP AT HOME

It was a brief respite from the road this week as the Moose came off the All-Star break with a pair of games on home ice against the San Jose Barracuda. Friday's matchup saw the Moose wear special edition Polar Bear jerseys in support of Assiniboine Park Zoo's Polar Bear Rescue team. (Photo: Jonathan Kozub)

Friday, Feb. 3: San Jose 4 at Manitoba 1

In a fast paced matchup San Jose opened the scoring midway through the first before Quinton Howden tied things up under a minute later. Special teams proved to be the difference as the Barracuda scored three unanswered, all on the powerplay, to capture a 4-1 victory.

Saturday, Feb. 4: San Jose 5 at Manitoba 4

The Moose looked to be in store for a long night, falling behind 4-1 in the second period before the team started a comeback late in the third. Kyle Connor scored goals at the 10:43 and 15:10 marks to pull Manitoba within one. Marcus Sorensen looked to have iced the game with two minutes left when he scored into an empty net, but Quinton Howden struck 11 seconds later to make it a one goal match again. The Moose couldn't complete the comeback bid, falling 5-4.

at Grand Rapids Griffins, Wednesday, Feb. 8 (6 p.m. CT)

at Cleveland Monsters, Friday, Feb. 10 (6 p.m. CT)

at Cleveland Monsters, Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m. CT)

It's back on the road for the Moose as Manitoba treks out to Grand Rapids and Cleveland this week. It's the first meeting of the season between the Griffins and Moose on Wednesday followed by Manitoba's first visit to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on the campaign. Tune in to all the action at moosehockey.com/listenlive and TSN 1290 (Feb. 8/12).

Quinton Howden found his goal-scoring touch this weekend, tallying in both games against San Jose. Howden took sole possession of second on Manitoba's goal scoring list by tallying on Friday. He then brought the Moose within striking distance with a late goal Saturday as part of Manitoba's comeback bid in their 5-4 loss.

OPPONENT DATE GOALS ASSISTS POINTS

SJ @ MB Feb. 3, 2017 1 0 1

SJ @ MB Feb. 4, 2017 1 0 1

American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2017

