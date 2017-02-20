Manitoba Moose Weekly - February 20

# PLAYER GP G A PTS

50 Jack Roslovic 42 9 18 27

19 Chase De Leo 44 11 14 25

39 Dan DeSalvo 41 12 12 24

21 Quinton Howden 47 12 9 21

24 Scott Kosmachuk 36 8 11 19

# GOALIE W-L-OTL GAA SV%

1 Eric Comrie 11-18-4 2.80 0.910

30 Jamie Phillips 0-1-0 3.83 0.886

ROSTER UPDATE:

Julian Melchiori's stay with the Moose was a brief one as, after playing just one game with the club, he rejoined the Winnipeg Jets. Brandon Tanev's stay was also a quick one as he got the call from the parent club on Friday. Tanev tallied two assists in his latest stint with Manitoba.

IT'S A ZOO OUT THERE:

The Manitoba Moose make a visit to Assiniboine Park Zoo this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT. Players will be spread among various locations in the "Journey to Churchill" exhibit to meet and interact with fans. Media interested in attending the event, which will include a special presentation, should contact Daniel Fink for further information.

THROUGH 50 GAMES:

Friday's contest against Toronto marked the 50th game on the Manitoba Moose schedule. Through 50 games, the Moose had a 19-25-3-3 record. This season's record is ahead of last year's pace when the Moose were 14-27-4-5. Two players appeared in all of Manitoba's first 50 games, defenceman Kevin Czuczman and forward JC Lipon. The Moose also matched their road win total from last season, capturing their 10th victory away from MTS Centre last Saturday.

CAREER HIGHS:

A couple Moose players set career highs on Feb. 17 against the Marlies. Peter Stoykewych played his 48th game of the season, eclipsing his 47 game total from the 2015-16 campaign. Jimmy Lodge set a new mark playing his 45th game after taking part in 44 last season. Both improved their offensive numbers from last season. Stoykewych has 13 points (4G, 9A) up from seven assists while Lodge has 16 points (8G, 8A) up from six points.

Daniel Fink

Manager, Hockey Communications

(204) 926-5769

dfink@moosehockey.com

WELL TRAVELED

The Moose completed their six game road trip with stops in Grand Rapids for a matinee matchup against the Griffins and a pair of games in Toronto against the Marlies.

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Manitoba 5 at Grand Rapids 7

The Moose held 1-0 and 3-2 leads over the Griffins, but the Central Division leaders rattled off four straight to take a commanding lead in the third. Manitoba cut into the advantage a pair of times, but fell 7-5. Patrice Cormier, Chase De Leo and Jack Roslovic each had multi-point games.

Friday, Feb. 17: Manitoba 2 at Toronto 5

The Marlies used their dangerous powerplay to build up a 2-0 lead and never looked back. Manitoba cut into the advantage on a Quinton Howden goal, but Toronto responded to grow the lead to 5-1. The Moose got one back off the stick of Chase De Leo, but fell 5-2.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Manitoba 0 at Toronto 1

The defensive battle raged all the way through Saturday's matchup. The lone goal of the contest came 4:35 into the third period when Dmytro Timashov's shot banked in off a Moose defender. Manitoba peppered Garret Sparks with 37 shots in the Toronto net, but couldn't find a way to beat the netminder in a 1-0 loss.

vs. Rockford IceHogs, Tuesday, Feb. 21 (7 p.m. CT)

vs. Rockford IceHogs, Wednesday, Feb. 22 (7 p.m. CT)

vs. San Antonio Rampage, Saturday, Feb. 25 (7 p.m. CT)

vs. San Antonio Rampage, Sunday, Feb. 26 (2 p.m. CT)

The Moose come back home off their road swing, but there's no time to relax. Manitoba hosts four games at MTS Centre this week starting out with a back-to-back set against Rockford during the week. In a Saturday-Sunday set, the Moose welcome the San Antonio Rampage. Sunday's game against San Antonio features the Upper Deck hockey card giveaway promotion and a Post-Game Autograph Alley.

Chase De Leo took over second in the Moose scoring race with a three-point week. De Leo popped a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids. He also added a powerplay goal on Friday in Toronto. De Leo holds a slight edge on Dan DeSalvo with 25 points (11G, 14A) for the season.

OPPONENT DATE GOALS ASSISTS POINTS

MB @ TOR Feb. 18, 2017 0 0 0

MB @ TOR Feb. 17, 2017 1 0 1

MB @ GR Feb. 15, 2017 1 1 2

