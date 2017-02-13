Manitoba Moose Weekly - February 13

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





# PLAYER GP G A PTS

50 Jack Roslovic 39 9 16 25

39 Dan DeSalvo 38 12 11 23

19 Chase De Leo 41 9 13 22

21 Quinton Howden 44 11 9 20

27 Kevin Czuczman 48 6 13 19

# GOALIE W-L-OTL GAA SV%

1 Eric Comrie 11-15-4 2.68 0.914

30 Jamie Phillips 0-1-0 4.11 0.895

ROSTER MOVES:

The Moose saw a pair of key players return to their lineup with the Winnipeg Jets re-assigning Brandon Tanev and Julian Melchiori to the AHL club. Tanev wasted no time in finding the scoresheet, picking up two assists in three games this week. Melchiori had a shot on goal, two penalty minutes and was an even plus/minus rating in his first game back with the Moose on Sunday.

SHOOTOUT SORCERER:

Kyle Connor is Manitoba's not-so-secret weapon once games get past overtime. The first year pro is 3/3 on shootout opportunities this season, including two shootout tallies in his last two games. Joonas Korpisalo has been on the receiving end of Connor's penalty shot skills as all three of the Michigan University product's shootout tallies have come against Korpisalo and the Monsters.

EARLY START:

The Moose play their second morning game this season on Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Their previous early game came against the Bakersfield Condors on Nov. 16, a 4-1 win for Manitoba. The Moose are 2-0-0-0 in a.m. start times since returning to Winnipeg. Last season, the Moose grabbed a 5-2 win in an early start in Rockford.

BACK ON TRACK:

Scott Kosmachuk has goals in two of his last three games after going pointless in four contests since returning from injury. That could be good news for the Moose. Following a previous return, Kosmachuk picked up one assist in his first five games back before posting points in seven of nine games. Kosmachuk has points in 16 of his 33 games this season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Moose picked up three points in the first half of their six-game road trip, running a 1-1-1 record in Grand Rapids and Cleveland.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Manitoba 1 at Grand Rapids 4

Scott Kosmachuk opened the scoring for the Moose early in the first period, but the top team in the Central Division asserted itself the rest of the way. Martin Frk's first of two on the night tied the game early in the second to lead off a run of four unanswered goals for Grand Rapids.

Friday, Feb. 10: Manitoba 2 at Cleveland 3 SO

Patrice Cormier scored twice in a 4:17 span over the first and second periods, but his goals were bookended by Cleveland markers from Markus Hannikainen and Dillon Heatherington. The teams battled into the shootout where the Monsters scored twice to Manitoba's one tally.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Manitoba 2 at Cleveland 1 SO

The Moose flipped the script from Friday's game, taking a shootout win of their own. Scott Kosmachuk scored the only Moose goal of regulation while Jordan Maletta tied things up seven minutes into the third. Kyle Connor and Dan DeSalvo scored in the shootout to lift the Moose to their first win in four outings. Eric Comrie made 31 saves in the victory.

at Grand Rapids Griffins, Wednesday, Feb. 15 (10 a.m. CT)

at Toronto Marlies, Friday, Feb. 17 (6 p.m. CT)

at Toronto Marlies, Saturday, Feb. 18 (2 p.m. CT)

The Moose continue their road swing with a morning matchup in Grand Rapids before rolling into Toronto for a back-to-back set against the Marlies. Tune in to all the action at moosehockey.com/listenlive and TSN 1290 (Feb. 15/17).

Patrice Cormier notched his second multi-goal game of the season on Friday in Cleveland. The Moose captain has seven goals on the campaign. Cormier has four points in his last five games to push his overall total to 12 points (7G, 5A) this season.

OPPONENT DATE GOALS ASSISTS POINTS

MB @ CLE Feb. 12, 2017 0 0 0

MB @ CLE Feb. 10, 2017 2 0 2

MB @ GR Feb. 8, 2017 0 0 0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.