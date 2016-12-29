Manitoba Moose Stick to Reading Returns for Second Year
December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with I Love to Read Month, is proud to announce Stick to Reading, presented by McNally Robinson Booksellers, is back for its second year. Stick to Reading is a program designed to encourage and promote literacy to youth in our community. Students and teachers from local schools can enter for their chance to win a visit from Manitoba Moose players. During the visit, Moose players will interact with and read to students in their classroom.
Entries can be submitted online at moosehockey.com/sticktoreading . Applicants will be asked to provide the top five reasons Manitoba Moose players should come read in their classroom. The Stick to Reading contest opens Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 and closes Monday, Jan. 30. The winning schools will be announced before Friday, Feb. 3. Select Manitoba Moose players will visit the 10 schools selected on Monday, Feb. 6.
Entered schools not winning a player visit will receive a package of buy-one-get-one vouchers for the Manitoba Moose Stick to Reading home game when the Moose host the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
