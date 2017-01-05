Manitoba Moose Roslovic Named AHL All-Star
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The American Hockey League announced today forward Jack Roslovic will represent the Manitoba Moose as a member of the Central Division All-Stars at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, to be held Jan. 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.
Roslovic, 19, leads the Moose with 19 points (8G, 11A) in 25 games in his first year of pro hockey. The Columbus, OH native is currently playing for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship, set to face off against Team Canada in the Gold Medal Final tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Roslovic has two assists in six games at the tournament. The former Miami University RedHawk was a first round selection, 25th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets' in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
The 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Jan. 29 (6:30 p.m. CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 30 (6 p.m. CT), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.
