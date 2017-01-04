Manitoba Moose Recap: Toronto 1 at Manitoba 2

January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Toronto Marlies (13-16-1-1) at Manitoba Moose (14-12-3-2)

Tuesday - MTS Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

Toronto Marlies 0 1 0 1

Manitoba Moose 0 2 0 2

Shots By Period 1 2 3 F

Toronto Marlies 13 10 12 35

Manitoba Moose 4 9 3 16

Special Teams PP PK PIM

Toronto Marlies 0/8 3/4 28

Manitoba Moose 1/4 8/8 36

Goaltender Summary Goaltender MIN SA SV

Toronto Marlies Garret Sparks 57:25 16 14

Manitoba Moose Ondrej Pavelec 60:00 35 34

Goal Summary

PER TIME TEAM GOAL ASSIST ASSIST STR SCORE

2 3:11 MB Chase De Leo (7) Scott Glennie (8) Kyle Connor (3) ES 1-0 MB

2 3:40 TOR Colin Smith (5) Kasperi Kapanen (14) Andreas Johnsson (8) ES 1-1

2 9:56 MB Jimmy Lodge (6) Scott Kosmachuk (7) Brenden Kichton (4) PP 2-1 MB

Game Story

The Manitoba Moose (14-12-3-2) and Toronto Marlies (13-16-1-1) matched up for the third time this season on Tuesday night. Ondrej Pavelec and the penalty kill led the way for Manitoba in the first frame. The PK faced down three full Toronto powerplays and another split between the first and second periods. Along the way, Pavelec turned aside 13 Toronto shots to get the Moose to the break in a scoreless tie.

The offence got going in the middle period. Chase De Leo kicked things off 3:11 into the frame with his seventh of the season, finishing a cross-ice pass from Scott Glennie. Just 29 seconds later, Colin Smith redirected an Andreas Johnsson pass to the front of the net. After the penalty kill did its job in first, the powerplay struck to give Manitoba the lead. Jimmy Lodge accepted a pass at the top of the slot and unleashed a slapshot, going up top to beat Garret Sparks midway through the period. The teams combined for 42 penalty minutes in a feisty finish to the period with the Moose heading to the third up 2-1.

The penalty kill came up large in the third, shutting down two more Toronto powerplays. Pavelec remained sharp, stopping all 12 shots he faced for a three period total of 34 saves on the evening. It all added up to the Moose holding on to their lead and winning their second in a row, 2-1 over the Marlies.

Quick Hits

- Jimmy Lodge has points in four straight games with four points (1G, 3A) over that span.

- Chase De Leo has four 'first goals' on the season.

- Ondrej Pavelec is 6-0-1 on home ice this season.

- Game attendance was announced at 5,581.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "A win is a win. We blocked a lot of shots. Our goalie was really good. We scored a goal on the powerplay. I think it was a gutsy win."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose and Marlies go at it again Wednesday night in a 7 p.m. CT matchup at MTS Centre. To purchase tickets for tomorrow's contest, visit moosehockey.com/tickets.

