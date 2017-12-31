Manitoba Moose Recap: San Jose 3 at Manitoba 2

News Release

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

San Jose Barracuda 1 1 1 3

Manitoba Moose 0 1 1 2

Shots By Period 1 2 3 F

San Jose Barracuda 12 4 10 26

Manitoba Moose 8 11 7 26

Special Teams PP PK PIM

San Jose Barracuda 0/6 6/6 16

Manitoba Moose 1/6 5/6 16

Goaltender Summary Goaltender MIN SA SV

San Jose Barracuda Troy Grosenick 60:00 26 24

Manitoba Moose Michael Hutchinson 58:52 26 23

Goal Summary

PER TIME TEAM GOAL ASSIST ASSIST STR SCORE

1 1:10 SJ Filip Sandberg (6) John McCarthy (7)

ES 1-0 SJ

2 7:38 MB Mike Sgarbossa (11) JC Lipon (10) Chase De Leo (13) ES 1-1

2 8:01 SJ Brandon Bollig (7) Michael Brodzinski (3)

ES 2-1 SJ

3 5:06 MB Sami Niku (5) Nic Petan (19) Brendan Lemieux (12) PP 2-2

3 14:54 SJ Manuel Wiederer (3) Cavan Fitzgerald (6) Troy Grosenick (1) ES 3-2 SJ

Game Story

The Manitoba Moose (23-6-1-2) met up with the last team to beat them in regulation, the San Jose Barracuda (15-11-0-2), in a matinee clash at Bell MTS Place on Saturday. The Barracuda took the lead 1:10 into the game, as the puck took an unfortunate bounce around Michael Hutchinson behind the net, and went right to the stick of San Jose's Filip Sandberg for a tap-in. Hutchinson stopped the next 11 Barracuda shots to hold the visitors to one goal in the first. Manitoba's best chance to pull even came on a Nic Petan penalty shot. The shifty forward put on a puck handling show, but Barracuda netminder Troy Grosenick came up with a great glove save to keep his team in front, 1-0, after one.

San Jose was awarded a penalty shot of its own, 3:11 into the second. Hutchinson stared down Manuel Wiederer as the Barracuda forward fired wide. The Moose got back on even terms 7:38 into the period. Mike Sgarbossa showed off some good hands to snag a rebound and deposit the puck into the San Jose net for his 11th of the season. The game remained tied for just 23 seconds as Brandon Bollig snuck in behind the Moose defence and pulled the puck around Hutchinson to restore the San Jose lead at 2-1. The Moose outshot the Barracuda by an 11-4 mark in the period, but couldn't find a tying goal before the break.

Manitoba tied things up again with a power play tally 5:06 into the third. Nic Petan and Sami Niku went back and forth with the puck before Niku roamed into the circle and tucked a shot in off the far post. The contest remained deadlocked until Wiederer popped in a Cavan Fitzgerald rebound with 5:06 to go in the game. That tally held up as the game-winner as Manitoba's run of 16 straight games with a point came to an end on the 3-2 loss.

Quick Hits

- Kirill Gotovets played his 100th career AHL game.

- Nic Petan has points in six straight games with eight points (3G, 5A) in that span.

- Attendance was announced at 6,928.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on taking positives from the loss - " You look at the numbers... our shots are even. We have more scoring chances than they do, 16-10. We're 59 per cent on the face off. Those numbers would tell you most of the time you win those games."

Linked Up

Game Summary: http://mbmoo.se/2Cs6BMs

Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: http://moosehockey.com/moosetv/

Photo Gallery: http://mbmoo.se/2DBEEBr

What's Next?

The Moose and Barracuda clash again Sunday afternoon to close out 2017 in a 2 p.m. matinee. It's the annual Shutout Hunger game, presented by Red River Co-op in support of the Manitoba Association of Food Banks and Winnipeg Harvest. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items with them to donate at the game. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

