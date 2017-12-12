Manitoba Moose Recap: Milwaukee 1 at Manitoba 6

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Manitoba Moose (18-5-1-2) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (12-11-1-0) Sunday, December 10, 2017 - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB Scoring Summary
1
2
3
F
Milwaukee Admirals
1
0
0
1
Manitoba Moose
0
3
3
6
Shots By Period
1
2
3
F
Milwaukee Admirals
11
13
9
33
Manitoba Moose
13
22
8
43
Special Teams
PP
PK
PIM
Milwaukee Admirals
0/6
2/3
6
Manitoba Moose
1/3
6/6
12
Goaltender Summary
Goaltender
MIN
SA
SV
Milwaukee Admirals
Juuse Saros
60:00
43
37
Manitoba Moose
Jamie Phillips
60:00
33
32
Goal Summary PER
TIME
TEAM
GOAL
ASSIST
ASSIST
STR
SCORE
1
3:51
MIL
Tyler Kelleher (7)
Harry Zolnierczyk (7)
ES
1-0 MIL
2
2:15
MB
JC Lipon (8)
Jansen Harkins (5)
Kirill Gotovets (3)
ES
1-1
2
3:17
MB
Patrice Cormier (8)
Buddy Robinson (8)
SH
2-1 MB
2
14:26
MB
Mike Sgarbossa (9)
Sami Niku (14)
Chase De Leo (9)
ES
3-1 MB
3
2:44
MB
Brendan Lemieux (7)
Cameron Schilling (17)
Chase De Leo (10)
PP
4-1 MB
3
7:53
MB
Patrice Cormier (9)
Buddy Robinson (9)
Julian Melchiori (8)
ES
5-1 MB
3
10:51
MB
Chase De Leo (6)
ES
6-1 MB
Game Story The Manitoba Moose (18-5-1-2) and Milwaukee Admirals (12-11-1-0) wrapped up their back-to-back set at Bell MTS Place on Sunday afternoon. The visitors opened the scoring before the game was four minutes old. The Admirals broke in on a two-on-one with Harry Zolnierczyk setting up Tyler Kelleher with a perfect saucer pass. The early tally stood up as the only marker in the frame despite the teams combining for 24 shots in the period. Manitoba wasted no time in the second period, tying the game just 2:15 into the middle frame. Jansen Harkins feathered a pass to the front of the net for JC Lipon to tap to the back of the goal. The Moose immediately found themselves on the penalty kill, but another two-on-one put the home-side in front. Buddy Robinson stretched out a pass for Patrice Cormier who roofed the puck for his second shorthanded goal of the season. Manitoba added its third goal of the period at 14:26 courtesy of a Mike Sgarbossa wraparound that deflected into the net off a defender's skate for a 3-1 Moose lead after two periods. The barrage continued in the third as the Moose poured in three more goals. Manitoba cashed in on an early power play when Cameron Schilling's point shot was deflected by Brendan Lemieux for the team's fourth goal. Cormier potted his second of the afternoon set up by a no-look backhand pass from Robinson to give Manitoba a 5-1 advantage 7:53 into the period. Chase De Leo tacked on one more with just over nine minutes remaining and Jamie Phillips finished the game with 32 saves in a 6-1 victory. Quick Hits
* Chase De Leo matched his single game career high with three points (1G, 2A).
* Patrice Cormier registered his first multi-goal game of the season.
* The Moose have scored three or more goals in a single period in four of their last five games.
* Kirill Gotovets as an assist in each of his past two games.
* Attendance was announced at 8,257. Quotable Forward Chase De Leo - "I don't think you can rely on one line every single night. When one is good, that's great, we're all happy, but other guys need to be able to step up and contribute. That's the whole point of a team." Goaltender Jamie Phillips - "We have four lines that role well. Everyone comes in and they play the system to a T and it shows in our record. It's a nice team to be on because you know they're going to block shots, do the little things, and they're also going to score offensively."
Linked Up Game Summary: http://mbmoo.se/2BR2JmB Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: http://moosehockey.com/moosetv/ Photo Gallery: http://mbmoo.se/2A9f1Gt What's Next? The Moose have some time to recuperate before heading out to eastern Canada for a three-in-three stretch on the weekend that sees the club make a stop in Belleville before a back-to-back showdown with the Toronto Marlies. Tune in to the action on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive starting 15 minutes before puck drop.
Daniel Fink Manager, Hockey Communications Manitoba Moose Hockey Club
P: 204.926.5769 C: 204.599.9453 345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 5S6 TNSE.com
