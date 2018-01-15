Manitoba Moose Recap: Iowa 2 at Manitoba 3

January 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
The Manitoba Moose (26-8-3-2) faced off against the Iowa Wild (17-13-6-3) for the second time this weekend at Bell MTS Place on Sunday afternoon. Buddy Robinson opened things up 1:19 into the game when a Peter Stoykewych shot redirected off Robinson and into the Iowa net. Stoykewych factored in again at the five-minute mark, blasting a one-timer past Niklas Svedberg to push the lead to 2-0. The Moose goals came on their first two power play chances of the contest. Iowa got on the board in the final 45 seconds of the period thanks to Sam Anas potting a power play goal to leave the score at 2-1 for the Moose after 20 minutes.
Manitoba added to its lead 4:42 into the period courtesy of Francis Beauvillier, who finished off a nice pass from Michael Spacek to send Beauvillier in alone. The two-goal advantage remained in place until the late stages of the period. Iowa got back within one as Zack Mitchell broke away and slid a backhander under Eric Comrie for Iowa's second tally with 3:32 left in the period.
The third period saw scoring chances tough to come by as the contest tightened up. Comrie was only forced to make eight saves in the frame while Svedberg gave the Wild a chance to come back, stopping 12. The Moose nearly iced the game late, shooting on an empty net, but the puck hit the post and stayed out. The Wild would press the rest of the final minute, but the Moose kept Iowa off the board for the 3-2 win.
Quick Hits: Buddy Robinson set new career highs in goals (18) and points (35) with his first period goal. Peter Stoykewych set a new career high in goals with his sixth of the season. Brendan Lemieux is on a five-game point streak, the longest current streak in the AHL. Attendance was announced at 4,682.
Quotables: Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "This game was more complete, from start to finish. We had good momentum. Because of the penalties on both sides, it was hard to sustain the rotations. The way we run our bench was a bit of a challenge for the players who are not necessarily on special teams to stay ready to go. But, overall it was a good hockey game."
Defenceman Peter Stoykewych - "Playing with a lead is a lot easier, when you can get your feet going and feel confident making plays out there and I think we did that. We carried the momentum most of the game, obviously there were a few sags here and there, but that's expected in any game. You expect push back from teams when you take a two goal lead and I give (the Wild) credit, they played a good game."
