Manitoba Moose Phillips Reassigned to Moose

January 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Jamie Phillips from the Icemen to the Moose.
Phillips, 24, has appeared in one game with the Moose this season, making 32 saves in a winning effort. The Caledonia, Ont. native has a 3-11-1 record with a 3.38 GAA and 0.892 SV% in 16 games for Jacksonville this season.
Phillips was a seventh round selection, 190th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
The Moose face off against the Iowa Wild on Saturday and Sunday in a pair of 2 p.m. CT games at Bell MTS Place. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets .
Jamie Phillips
Goalie
Born Mar 24 1993 -- Caledonia, ONT
Height 6.03 -- Weight 175
Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct
--------------------
2010-11 Pembroke Lumber Kings CCHL 33 1857 66 0 6 2.13 25 6 1 691 0.913
2011-12 Toronto Jr. Canadiens OJHL 11 637 33 0 1 3.11 4 4 2 366 0.917
2011-12 Powell River Kings BCHL 26 1433 48 0 5 2.01 16 6 1 561 0.921
2012-13 Michigan Tech WCHA 9 324 13 0 1 2.40 2 2 0 127 0.907
2013-14 Michigan Tech WCHA 13 680 32 0 0 2.82 4 6 1 264 0.892
2014-15 Michigan Tech WCHA 41 2417 70 0 6 1.74 28 9 2 976 0.933
2015-16 Michigan Tech WCHA 36 2193 72 5 3 1.97 23 8 5 855 0.922
2016-17 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 31 1871 82 3 1 2.63 19 10 0 863 0.913
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 11 585 29 3 0 2.97 2 4 1 278 0.906
2017-18 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 16 869 49 5 1 3.38 3 11 0 403 0.892
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 1 60 1 0 0 1.00 1 0 0 32 0.970
