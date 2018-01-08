Manitoba Moose Moose to be Well Represented at 2018 AHL

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, are proud to announce the Moose will be represented by goaltender Michael Hutchinson, forward Jack Roslovic, defenceman Cameron Schilling and head coach Pascal Vincent at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino in Utica, N.Y.
Hutchinson, 27, will make his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic. The Barrie, Ont. product ranks among the AHL's top goaltenders this season with a 14-2-2 record supported by a 1.77 goals against average (2nd) and 0.947 save percentage (1st) and one shutout. Hutchinson was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in both November and December.
Roslovic, 20, will make his second AHL All-Star Classic appearance in as many years after winning the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge with the Central Division. Roslovic leads the Moose with 35 points (15G, 20A) in 31 games this season. The Columbus, Ohio native is tied for fourth among AHL scorers. Roslovic was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Month in November.
Schilling, 29, will make his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic. The Carmel, Ind. product is second among Moose defencemen with 22 points (4G, 18A) in 33 games this season and tied for fifth in points among all AHL defenders. Schilling leads all AHL'ers with a +28 plus/minus rating.
Vincent, 46, will make his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic by virtue of the Moose owning the top record in the Central Division (24-6-1-2) by December 31. The Laval, Que. native is in his second season behind the Moose bench. Manitoba is 53-43-13 in 109 games with Vincent at the helm.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Jan. 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.
