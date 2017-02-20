Manitoba Moose Moose Sign Nolan Zajac
February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed defenceman Nolan Zajac to a professional tryout agreement.
Zajac, 24, is in his first professional season, playing 49 games for the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) while posting 41 points (9G, 32A). The Winnipeg, MB native is sixth in ECHL rookie scoring and fourth among defencemen in points and assists. Zajac also has one assist in three AHL games with the Hershey Bears this season. Prior to his professional career, the 5'11, 180 lbs defender played four seasons at the University of Denver (NCHC) from 2012-2016, totaling 95 points (19G, 76A) in 160 NCAA games. Zajac participated in Winnipeg Jets Development Camp in 2014.
The Manitoba Moose return to home ice for the first time since Feb. 4 on Tuesday night when they host the Rockford IceHogs. Tickets for the 7 p.m. CT matchup are available at moosehockey.com/tickets .
Nolan Zajac
Defense
Born Aug 1 1992 -- Winnipeg, MAN
Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L
--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----
Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM
-----------
2009-10 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 49 0 11 11 4 5 0 0 0 0
2010-11 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 45 3 27 30 10 8 0 2 2 0
2011-12 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 7 0 1 1 6 -- -- -- -- --
2011-12 Omaha Lancers USHL 53 11 28 39 32 4 0 1 1 2
2012-13 U. of Denver WCHA 37 6 20 26 22
2013-14 U. of Denver NCHC 42 5 18 23 18
2014-15 U. of Denver NCHC 40 5 21 26 22
2015-16 U. of Denver NCHC 41 3 17 20 16
2016-17 Hershey Bears AHL 3 0 1 1 4
2016-17 Toledo Walleye ECHL 49 9 32 41 23
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.