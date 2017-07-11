Manitoba Moose Moose Reveal

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today their 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule.

The Moose begin their 76-game campaign on Friday, Oct. 6 in Grand Rapids against the reigning Calder Cup Champion Griffins. The team returns to Bell MTS Place for its home opener on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Cleveland Monsters in a 7 p.m. matchup.

With the addition of teams in Belleville (Ottawa Senators affiliate) and Laval (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) this off-season, the Moose will play 12 games against Canadian teams. The Belleville Senators make their first trip to Winnipeg on Oct. 27 and 28, while the Laval Rocket come to Bell MTS Place on Nov. 19 and 21. Rounding out the Canadian competition, the long-time rival Toronto Marlies visit March 30 and 31.

For the second season in a row, the Moose have increased their number of weekend home games. Manitoba will play 26 games at Bell MTS Place on Friday, Saturday or Sundays throughout the season. They will also play in 14 matinee games with 2 p.m. start times, including New Year's Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31) and Louis Riel Day (Monday, Feb. 19).

The Central Division accounts for 44 of Manitoba's 76 games this season. The Moose face off against Iowa, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Chicago and Milwaukee eight times and play against Rockford four times. Playing 20 games against competition from the Pacific Division, the Moose take on Stockton, Bakersfield, San Jose, Texas and San Antonio.

Manitoba wraps up its home schedule on Sunday, April 8 against the Bakersfield Condors. The regular season closes on Sunday, April 15 when the Moose battle the Chicago Wolves.

Full Season and Mini Pack Seat Packages for Manitoba Moose home games are available now. Further details regarding Mini Pack dates will be revealed tomorrow. To purchase a Full Season or Mini Pack Seat Package, and for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder visit moosehockey.com/packages .

Start times indicated on the attached schedule are listed in central time.

