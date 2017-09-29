Manitoba Moose Moose Reduce Roster

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released the following six players from their tryouts with the club:

Travis Brown

Cristiano DiGiacinto

Chase Harrison

Kameron Kielly

Alexandre Ranger

Michael Webster

The Moose take to the ice at 11:00 a.m. today for the team's final skate before departing to North Dakota for a pair of exhibition games. Manitoba takes on Iowa in Grand Forks on Friday and Fargo on Saturday.

The Manitoba Moose Home Opener is quickly approaching. The Moose face off against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets .

