Manitoba Moose Moose Reduce Roster

September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released the following six players from their tryouts with the club:
Travis Brown
Cristiano DiGiacinto
Chase Harrison
Kameron Kielly
Alexandre Ranger
Michael Webster
The Moose take to the ice at 11:00 a.m. today for the team's final skate before departing to North Dakota for a pair of exhibition games. Manitoba takes on Iowa in Grand Forks on Friday and Fargo on Saturday.
The Manitoba Moose Home Opener is quickly approaching. The Moose face off against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets .
