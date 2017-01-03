Manitoba Moose Moose Recall Olsen
January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with its ECHL affiliate, the Tulsa Oilers, announced today the team has recalled forward Ryan Olsen.
Olsen, 22, has two goals and 20 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Moose and one assist in three games with Tulsa this season. The Delta, BC product has appeared in 142 AHL games with 24 points (12G, 12A) and 157 penalty minutes in those contests. Olsen was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round, 160th overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
The Moose face the Toronto Marlies tonight at MTS Centre in a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. Tickets for this evening's matchup are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Ryan Olsen
Center
Born Mar 25 1994 -- Delta, BC
Height 6.02 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots R
--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----
Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM
-----------
2009-10 Saskatoon Blades WHL 5 0 0 0 2 -- -- -- -- --
2010-11 Saskatoon Blades WHL 63 7 7 14 39 3 0 0 0 4
2011-12 Saskatoon Blades WHL 67 15 17 32 64 4 0 0 0 4
2012-13 Kelowna Rockets WHL 69 32 24 56 87 11 1 5 6 14
2013-14 Kelowna Rockets WHL 71 30 34 64 73 14 4 3 7 8
2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 60 4 5 9 47 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 65 6 7 13 90 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 17 2 0 2 20
2016-17 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 3 0 1 1 0
-----------
