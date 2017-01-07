Manitoba Moose Moose Recall Baker

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled defenceman Jake Baker from the Quad City Mallards (ECHL).

Baker, 25, has one assist and 23 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Moose and appeared in three games with Quad City this season. In 2015-16, the Northern Michigan University product picked up two points (1G, 1A) and 29 penalty minutes in nine games with the Moose and 10 points (2G, 8A) in 51 games for the Mallards.

