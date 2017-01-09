Manitoba Moose Moose Re-Assign Phillips
January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose announced today, in conjunction with their ECHL affiliate, the Tulsa Oilers, the team has re-assigned goaltender Jamie Phillips to Tulsa.
Phillips, 23, has appeared in 29 games with Tulsa this season, posting an 18-10-0 record supported by a 2.64 GAA and a 0.913 SV%. The Michigan Tech (WCHA) product was recently named as a starting goaltender for the 2017 ECHL All-Star Game. Phillips began the season, the first of his professional career, with a 10-game win streak and was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month in October. His 18 wins lead ECHL goaltenders. Prior to turning pro, the Caledonia, ON native played 99 games for Michigan Tech, compiling a 57-26-8 record with a 2.00 GAA and a 0.922 SV%. Phillips was a seventh round pick, 190th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Jamie Phillips
Goalie
Born Mar 24 1993 -- Caledonia, ONT
Height 6.03 -- Weight 185
Season Team Lge GP Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct
--------------------
2010-11 Pembroke Lumber Kings CCHL 33 1857 66 0 6 2.13 25 6 1 691 0.913
2011-12 Toronto Jr. Canadiens OJHL 11 637 33 0 1 3.11 4 4 2 366 0.917
2011-12 Powell River Kings BCHL 26 1433 48 0 5 2.01 16 6 1 561 0.921
2012-13 Michigan Tech WCHA 9 324 13 0 1 2.40 2 2 0 127 0.907
2013-14 Michigan Tech WCHA 13 680 32 0 0 2.82 4 6 1 264 0.892
2014-15 Michigan Tech WCHA 41 2417 70 0 6 1.74 28 9 2 976 0.933
2015-16 Michigan Tech WCHA 36 2193 72 5 3 1.97 23 8 5 855 0.922
2016-17 Tulsa Oilers ECHL 29 1750 76 3 1 2.61 18 10 0 811 0.914
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2017
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - January 9 - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Assign Jarrett Burton to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Texas Stars Weekly Update - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Prepare for Busy Week Around Pacific - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Moose Re-Assign Phillips - Manitoba Moose
- Fairport Resident And World War Ii Veteran Pete Dupre To Perform Anthem - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 9-15 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- David Warsofsky Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers to Bring "Jr. Checkers" Brand in House - Charlotte Checkers
- Flames Recall Brett Kulak, Assign Wotherspoon - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Roundup: January 9-15, 2017 - Chicago Wolves
- Oilers Assign Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield; Recall Slepyshev - Bakersfield Condors
- Blue Jackets Recall Forsberg, Assign Hannikainen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Tanev - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers to Host "Caturday" on January 14 - Charlotte Checkers
- IceCaps Ricoh Rock Report - St. John's IceCaps
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.