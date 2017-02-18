Manitoba Moose Moose Re-Assign Jake Baker

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has re-assigned defenceman Jake Baker to the Florida Everblades (ECHL).

Baker, 25, has one assist and 23 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Moose this season. He has also appeared in six games for Florida, posting two points (1G, 1A), and suited up for three games with the Quad City Mallards (ECHL). In 2015-16, the Northern Michigan University product picked up two points (1G, 1A) and 29 penalty minutes in nine games with the Moose and 10 points (2G, 8A) in 51 games for the Mallards.

Jake Baker

Defense

Born Jul 18 1991 -- Port Moody, BC

Height 6.05 -- Weight 225 -- Shoots L

--- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ----

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM

-----------

2008-09 Merritt Centennials BCHL 60 0 10 10 96 -- -- -- -- --

2009-10 Merritt Centennials BCHL 3 0 0 0 10 -- -- -- -- --

2009-10 Nanaimo Clippers BCHL 8 0 0 0 9 -- -- -- -- --

2009-10 Victoria Grizzlies BCHL 36 1 12 13 29 6 0 2 2 4

2010-11 Victoria Grizzlies BCHL 11 0 3 3 8 -- -- -- -- --

2010-11 Trail Smoke Eaters BCHL 32 5 18 23 39 7 2 2 4 8

2011-12 Northern Michigan Univers CCHA 36 1 7 8 42

2012-13 Northern Michigan Univers CCHA 36 1 2 3 37

2013-14 Northern Michigan Univers WCHA 36 1 5 6 32

2014-15 Northern Michigan Univers WCHA 36 5 3 8 58

2014-15 Quad City Mallards ECHL 7 0 1 1 0 7 0 1 1 6

2015-16 Quad City Mallards ECHL 51 2 8 10 51 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 9 1 1 2 29 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Manitoba Moose* AHL 10 0 1 1 23

2016-17 Quad City Mallards* ECHL 3 0 0 0 0

2016-17 Florida Everblades ECHL 6 1 1 2 6

-----------

