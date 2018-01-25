Manitoba Moose Moose Launch 2018 Stick to Reading Campaign

January 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with I Love to Read Month, is proud to announce Stick to Reading, presented by McNally Robinson Booksellers, is back for its third year. Stick to Reading is a program designed to encourage and promote literacy to youth in our community. Students and teachers from local schools can enter their class for a chance to win a visit from Manitoba Moose players. During the visit, Moose players will interact with and read to students in their classroom.
Entries can be submitted online at moosehockey.com/sticktoreading. Applicants will be asked to provide the top five reasons why Manitoba Moose players should come read in their classroom. The Stick to Reading contest opens today, Jan. 25, 2018 and closes Friday, Feb. 16. The winning schools will be contacted before Friday, Feb. 23. Groups of Manitoba Moose players will visit the 10 schools selected on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Schools that enter the contest, but are not selected will receive a package of buy-one-get-one vouchers for the Manitoba Moose Stick to Reading home game when the Moose host the Iowa Wild on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
