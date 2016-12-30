Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Four Roster Moves

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has assigned forward Ryan Olsen to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and defenceman Jake Baker to the Quad City Mallards (ECHL). The Moose also released forward Kale Kessy and defenceman Jordan Hill from their professional tryouts.

Olsen, 22, has two goals and 20 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Moose this season. The Delta, BC product has 142 AHL games to his name with 24 points (12G, 12A) and 157 penalty minutes in those contests. Olsen was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round, 160th overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Baker, 25, has one assist and 23 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Moose this season. In 2015-16, the Northern Michigan University product picked up two points (1G, 1A) and 29 penalty minutes in nine games with the Moose and 10 points (2G, 8A) in 51 games with the Quad City Mallards (ECHL).

Kessy, 24, played 11 games with the Moose on his professional tryout, tallying one assist and 14 penalty minutes. Prior to joining Manitoba, the former Arizona Coyotes fourth round pick posted eight points (3G, 5A) and 16 penalty minutes in seven games with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Hill, 27, suited up for six games with the Moose over his professional tryout. The Sarnia, ON native has played 211 AHL games in his career, totaling 33 points (8G, 25A) and 197 penalty minutes.

The Manitoba Moose take to the ice at 7 p.m. CT tonight to face off against the Charlotte Checkers at the MTS Centre. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Shutout Hunger, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Winnipeg Harvest. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets .

