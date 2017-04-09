Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Award Winners

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club presented its 2016-17 end-of-year awards prior to today's game against the Tucson Roadrunners. The Moose recognized the individual accomplishments of its players with six awards.

FLOFORM Countertops Most Valuable Player Award - Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor made his presence felt, starting in his first two games with the Moose, when he picked up his first AHL assist in his first game and first AHL goal in his second. In 49 games with the Moose, the Shelby Township, MI native has 42 points (23G, 19A) to sit second in team scoring. Connor leads the team in goals (23) and points per game average (0.86). Connor has a penchant for scoring key goals with three game winning goals, four \'first goals' and three insurance goals on the campaign. Connor was recognized by the league this season when he was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 5.

2015-16 Winner: Connor Hellebuyck

United Firefighters of Winnipeg Best Defenceman Award - Kevin Czuczman

In his first season with the Moose, Kevin Czuczman leads Manitoba defenders in goals (9), assists (21) and points (30), all career highs. The Lake Superior State University product leads the entire team with 181 shots on goal and is second on the Moose with 18 points (6G, 12A) on the power play. Czuczman is the only player on the Moose roster to appear in all 73 games so far this season.

2015-16 Winner: Julian Melchiori

Manitoba Moose Rookie of the Year Award - Kyle Connor

It has been a productive first year of professional hockey for Kyle Connor. The University of Michigan alum joined the Moose after spending the first 19 games of the season with the Winnipeg Jets, tallying four points (1G, 3A). The 23 goals and 42 points he has in 49 games with Manitoba place Connor third and tied for 13th among AHL rookies respectively. His points per game average currently ranks fourth among first year AHL'ers playing over 30 games.

2015-16 Winner: Chase De Leo

Electronic Products Recycling Association Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Eric Comrie

In addition to the many full-team appearances the Manitoba Moose made throughout the community, Eric Comrie took on a significant role with Project 11 this season. Project 11 is a program inspired and created in honour of Rick Rypien (#11), a former player with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose who passed away due to mental illness. The program is available to support students in grades five to eight with virtual tutorials educating students about mental health. During his seven school visits throughout the season, Comrie participated in learning activities with students and provided support to the classroom teachers. Comrie also held many post-game meet-and-greets with Project 11 students following select home games.

2015-16 Winner: Josh Morrissey

Independent Jewellers Three Stars Award - Kyle Connor

Leading the way with 80 \'star points' on the season, Kyle Connor clinched his spot atop this year's three stars standings. Connor was named a game star in eight of the 24 home games he appeared in this season. He earned first star honours three times, second star honours twice and third star honours three times. Dan DeSalvo is second in the three stars standings with 55 points while last year's winner, Eric Comrie, is third with 50 points.

2015-16 Winner: Eric Comrie

Ultimate Software Leading Scorer Award - To be determined

The Moose scoring race goes down to the wire for the second straight season. This year it's a trio of rookies leading the charge with Jack Roslovic, Kyle Connor and Dan DeSalvo out in front. Roslovic has the lead into the final three games of the season with 47 points (13G, 34A) in 62 games. Connor is just five points back with 42 (23G, 19A) on the campaign. Dan DeSalvo is third on the Moose points list with 38 points (18G, 20A) in 63 games.

2015-16 Winner: Brenden Kichton

