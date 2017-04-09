Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Award Winners

April 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club presented its 2016-17 end-of-year awards prior to today's game against the Tucson Roadrunners. The Moose recognized the individual accomplishments of its players with six awards.
FLOFORM Countertops Most Valuable Player Award - Kyle Connor
Kyle Connor made his presence felt, starting in his first two games with the Moose, when he picked up his first AHL assist in his first game and first AHL goal in his second. In 49 games with the Moose, the Shelby Township, MI native has 42 points (23G, 19A) to sit second in team scoring. Connor leads the team in goals (23) and points per game average (0.86). Connor has a penchant for scoring key goals with three game winning goals, four \'first goals' and three insurance goals on the campaign. Connor was recognized by the league this season when he was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 5.
2015-16 Winner: Connor Hellebuyck
United Firefighters of Winnipeg Best Defenceman Award - Kevin Czuczman
In his first season with the Moose, Kevin Czuczman leads Manitoba defenders in goals (9), assists (21) and points (30), all career highs. The Lake Superior State University product leads the entire team with 181 shots on goal and is second on the Moose with 18 points (6G, 12A) on the power play. Czuczman is the only player on the Moose roster to appear in all 73 games so far this season.
2015-16 Winner: Julian Melchiori
Manitoba Moose Rookie of the Year Award - Kyle Connor
It has been a productive first year of professional hockey for Kyle Connor. The University of Michigan alum joined the Moose after spending the first 19 games of the season with the Winnipeg Jets, tallying four points (1G, 3A). The 23 goals and 42 points he has in 49 games with Manitoba place Connor third and tied for 13th among AHL rookies respectively. His points per game average currently ranks fourth among first year AHL'ers playing over 30 games.
2015-16 Winner: Chase De Leo
Electronic Products Recycling Association Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Eric Comrie
In addition to the many full-team appearances the Manitoba Moose made throughout the community, Eric Comrie took on a significant role with Project 11 this season. Project 11 is a program inspired and created in honour of Rick Rypien (#11), a former player with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose who passed away due to mental illness. The program is available to support students in grades five to eight with virtual tutorials educating students about mental health. During his seven school visits throughout the season, Comrie participated in learning activities with students and provided support to the classroom teachers. Comrie also held many post-game meet-and-greets with Project 11 students following select home games.
2015-16 Winner: Josh Morrissey
Independent Jewellers Three Stars Award - Kyle Connor
Leading the way with 80 \'star points' on the season, Kyle Connor clinched his spot atop this year's three stars standings. Connor was named a game star in eight of the 24 home games he appeared in this season. He earned first star honours three times, second star honours twice and third star honours three times. Dan DeSalvo is second in the three stars standings with 55 points while last year's winner, Eric Comrie, is third with 50 points.
2015-16 Winner: Eric Comrie
Ultimate Software Leading Scorer Award - To be determined
The Moose scoring race goes down to the wire for the second straight season. This year it's a trio of rookies leading the charge with Jack Roslovic, Kyle Connor and Dan DeSalvo out in front. Roslovic has the lead into the final three games of the season with 47 points (13G, 34A) in 62 games. Connor is just five points back with 42 (23G, 19A) on the campaign. Dan DeSalvo is third on the Moose points list with 38 points (18G, 20A) in 63 games.
2015-16 Winner: Brenden Kichton
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2017
- Checkers Shoot Down Stars 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Fall Short in Charlotte, 3-1 - Texas Stars
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens - San Antonio Rampage
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Butler Recalled Under Emergency Conditions - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Joel Vermin, Michael Bournival To Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Assigns Six Players to Texas - Texas Stars
- Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Transaction: Robert Hagg Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Magnus Hellberg - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Monsters Left Wing Sonny Milano - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Adds McPherson, Houk and Miceli on Tryout Agreements - Texas Stars
- Shinkaruk Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Reign Cruise Past Gulls on Military Appreciation Night - Ontario Reign
- Monster Mash Leads Hogs to 4-2 Win in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Topple Griffins, 4-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Vault into First Place - Chicago Wolves